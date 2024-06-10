FC 24 How to complete Path to Glory Machis SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as the Path to Glory promo continues to see some fantastic players earn incredible upgrades in their pursuit of an international trophy.

The latest player to receive a Path to Glory card is Cadiz winger Darwin Machis who is a Venezuelan international, and his card looks like a solid super sub option, if you are looking for a cheap Path to Glory player!

Path to Glory Machis SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC available in FC 24 Ultimate Team as Venezuelan winger Darwin Machis has been given a Path to Glory card as he embarks on a Copa America journey with his country.

The Copa America begins soon, with many clubs from both North and South America competing to be the best team in the two continents, and Venezuela will be looking to defy all odds and lift the trophy.

EA has given Machis a 93-rated Path to Glory card with some fantastic stats including, 98 pace, 90 shooting, 88 passing, 97 dribbling, and 83 physical.

Path to Glory Machis

What makes things more exciting is that Machis can be upgraded even more each time Venezuela progresses to the next round of Copa America.

The Cadiz man also possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Power Shot+, Whipped Pass +, and Rapid+, making for a fun winger to use in Ultimate Team!

Path to Glory Machis SBC Solution

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Once you have submitted this squad, you will be able to redeem Path to Glory Darwin Machis and add the Cadiz winger to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 46k coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

