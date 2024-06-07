How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Luis Diaz SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Euro 2024 and Copa America content is in full swing, with a bunch of new features in FC 24 giving players much to do. Path to Glory and Greats of the Game are two new promos running simultaneously, and there is a new player available via SBC with an incredible card!

Colombian star Luis Diaz has been given an SBC by EA, as he represents his nation at Copa America, and players can now add the Liverpool star to their team.

Path to Glory Luis Diaz SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just added a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, tying with the Path to Glory promo, as Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has received a Path to Glory item within the game mode.

Diaz is one of the many stars featuring in Copa America this year as all American nations face off in a battle to win the prestigious trophy, and FC 24 players can now add the Colombian to their teams by completing this SBC!

The winger has been given an insane boost to his OVR and is now a 95-rated player with some incredible stats including, 99 pace, 93 shooting, 92 passing, 99 dribbling, and 90 physical.

Path to Glory Luis Diaz

On top of that, Diaz possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Finesse Shot+, Press Proven+, and Rapid+, as well as having a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, making for an amazing wing option.

To round it off, the Liverpool man has the opportunity to be upgraded if Colombia progresses in Copa America, leaving an opportunity for OVR and extra PlayStyle+ upgrades in the future.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Luis Diaz to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 757k coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Out Now | Greats of the Game Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Players Out Now | How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | All Rewards for The European Journey