How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Luis Diaz SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Euro 2024 and Copa America content is in full swing, with a bunch of new features in FC 24 giving players much to do. Path to Glory and Greats of the Game are two new promos running simultaneously, and there is a new player available via SBC with an incredible card!
Colombian star Luis Diaz has been given an SBC by EA, as he represents his nation at Copa America, and players can now add the Liverpool star to their team.
Path to Glory Luis Diaz SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just added a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, tying with the Path to Glory promo, as Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has received a Path to Glory item within the game mode.
Diaz is one of the many stars featuring in Copa America this year as all American nations face off in a battle to win the prestigious trophy, and FC 24 players can now add the Colombian to their teams by completing this SBC!
The winger has been given an insane boost to his OVR and is now a 95-rated player with some incredible stats including, 99 pace, 93 shooting, 92 passing, 99 dribbling, and 90 physical.
On top of that, Diaz possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Finesse Shot+, Press Proven+, and Rapid+, as well as having a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, making for an amazing wing option.
To round it off, the Liverpool man has the opportunity to be upgraded if Colombia progresses in Copa America, leaving an opportunity for OVR and extra PlayStyle+ upgrades in the future.
Liverpool
Requirements:
- Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Luis Diaz to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 757k coins.
