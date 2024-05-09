How to Complete FC 24 Flashback Silas SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just dropped the Flashback Silas SBC into FC 24 to go alongside the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads, which remain the center of attention in Ultimate Team right now.

Silas' card looks incredible, and below we'll go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete his Flashback SBC and add him to your Ultimate Team!

Flashback Silas SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with VfB Stuttgart's Silas becoming available as a Flashback item by completing three Squad Building Challenges.

Silas has a 90-rated Flashback card with some great stats attached, including 95 Pace, 88 Shooting, 85 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 86 Physical.

Flashback Silas

That's not all, as the RM also comes with Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, in addition to three PlayStyles+, which are Quick Step, Trickster, and Trivela.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the Squad Requirements for the Flashback Silas SBC and the cheapest ways to complete them.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Flashback Silas to your Ultimate Team for around 158K coins.

Is Flashback Silas Worth Completing?

Absolutely. His stats are incredible, and with so many amazing Bundesliga TOTS players currently on offer, he can be the perfect addition to your squad.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

