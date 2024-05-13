How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Lacazette SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released a Ligue 1 TOTS Alexandre Lacazette SBC in conjunction with the latest Team of the Season squad, which is currently live in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Below, we'll take a look at his official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete the SBC so you can add the former Arsenal man to your team in no time!
TOTS Lacazette SBC Cheapest Solutions
The Ligue 1 TOTS squad is here, and EA has dropped a brand-new SBC to go alongside it.
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette is available to earn by completing five Squad Building Challenges and joins over 20 other Ligue 1 players as a TOTS item.
Lacazette, who has scored 17 league goals this season, has been rewarded with a 93-rated Team of the Season card. It comes with some amazing stats, including 95 Pace, 93 Shooting, 89 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 90 Physical.
On top of that, the ST also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, Pinged Pass, and First Touch.
Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at how to complete the TOTS Alexandre Lacazette SBC!
Ligue 1
Requirements:
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add TOTS Alexandre Lacazette to your Ultimate Team for around 468K coins.
Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
