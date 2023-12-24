This is how to pull off this popular goal celebration in this year's football game.

This is how to do the Griddy in FC 24. We're bringing you the buttons you need to press and when to press them to pull off a Griddy in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 has been a good start for the revamped football series, with updated gameplay mechanics, teams, players and even new celebrations. We've already shown you how to do the Siu, but what about the Griddy?

Some might not know what the Griddy celebration is, so let's dive into what this goal celebration is and how to do it in EA Sports FC 24!

How to do the Griddy in FC 24

A lot of you reading this article might not be aware of what a Griddy is. As is the way with most trends nowadays, this is one that started on social media, specifically YouTube.

High school American Football player Allen "Griddy" Davis did his signature dance after scoring a touchdown and the routine quickly went viral on TikTok.

The Griddy celebration has transcended into other sports including football, so it's no surprise that it's available to use in EA Sports FC 24.

The Griddy is very hard to explain, it really has to be seen to be believed. To sum it up though, it's where you lean forward, swing your arms back and forth all while doing a little hop up and down.

So, which buttons do you need to press to do a Griddy in FC 24?

Griddy in EA Sports FC 24

Scoring a goal in football is a thrilling experience and you can top it off in EA Sports FC 24 by choosing a celebration to go along with it. Depending upon which console system you're on, you'll need to press different buttons to do a Griddy.

On PlayStation, you'll need to press R2 and flick the right stick up twice. On Xbox, it's RT and the right thumbstick up twice.

If you're also a player of Madden, you can do this celebration in Madden 24 as well!

