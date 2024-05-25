FC 24 How to complete Showdown Joselu SBC, Costs & Solutions

While Team of the Season continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has released a new set of Showdown players ahead of the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium in the final match of the prestigious tournament, and EA has made both Joselu and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens available as Showdown cards to be completed in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Showdown Joselu SBC Cheapest Solutions

In this piece, we will look at the Showdown Joselu SBC, with the Real Madrid man representing his club in this Ultimate Team Showdown Series.

Whoever wins the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be given a +2 upgrade to their Showdown card in Ultimate Team, meaning Joselu could receive even more of a boost to his card!

EA has given the Spanish striker a 93 OVR Showdown card with some fantastic stats, including 90 pace, 94 shooting, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, and 93 physical.

Joselu also possesses three new PlayStyles+, including Power Shot+, First Touch+, and Aerial+, making him one of the best strikers in Ultimate Team, and a completely different animal from when he spent time at Stoke City.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Real Madrid

Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Real Madrid

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga EA Sports

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

LaLiga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Joselu to your Ultimate Team, with the chance that he could be upgraded by an extra +2 OVRs if Real Madrid wins the Champions League final!

This SBC will set you back around 197K coins to complete.

