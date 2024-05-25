FC 24 How to complete Showdown Bynoe-Gittens SBC, Costs & Solutions

Despite the dominance of Team of the Season in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA is continuing its trend of dropping Champions League Showdown cards into the game mode, and winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is the latest player to receive a Showdown item.

Ahead of the Champions League final on June 1, Ultimate Team fans have the choice between Joselu and Bynoe-Gittens in this SBC Showdown, with the winner earning a +2 OVR upgrade!

Showdown Bynoe-Gittens SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new set of Showdown SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is one of the recipients of a new upgraded Showdown card.

Dortmund and Real Madrid face off in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1, and the two representative players are in with a chance of a +2 OVR upgrade to their Showdown card if their respective team wins the final.

The English winger has been given a HUGE upgrade to his card and is now a 93 OVR, with some even better stats to match, including 95 pace, 90 shooting, 87 passing, 91 dribbling, and 85 physical.

Bynoe-Gittens also possesses three new PlayStyles+ on his new Showdown card, which includes Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+, and Rapid+.

England

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player England

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

England

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to your Ultimate Team, with a chance that his card could be upgraded even further if Borussia Dortmund wins the Champions League.

This SBC should set you back around 102K coins to complete.

Will you be choosing Showdown Joselu or Showdown Bynoe-Gittens? Let us know in the comments below!

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Williams Objective Guide | How to Complete Flashback Capoue SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game