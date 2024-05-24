FC 24 How to complete Europe League Lookman SBC, Costs & Solutions

Alongside the newly released Seria A TOTS, also arrives as an SBC for Lookman in FC 24, celebrating his match-winning performance in the Europa League final. He got a hat trick, delivering Atalanta their first trophy since 1963.

We have outlined what is included in completing the SBC, how much it will cost, and a guide on how to complete it in the game.

Ademola Lookman SBC Cheapest Solution

Lookman can take a huge amount of credit for Atalanta's winning their first trophy since the 1960s, and to reward this performance, FCC 24 has released an SBC into the game.

The card boasts 93 Pace, 92 Shooting, 87 Passing, 96 Dribbling, 50 Defending, and 84 Physicals. He also has five-star skills and a five-star weakfoot, so he is an all-around striker who will help any team.

Serie A

Requirements:

1 Serie A Player

1 TOTS / TOTW

Min. Team Rating of 85

Squad:

Rewards:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

1 TOTS / TOTW Player

Min. Team Rating of 86

Squad:

Rewards:

Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating of 87

Squad:

Rewards:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

How Much Does the Lookman SBC Cost & is it Worth it?

The Lookman SBC will not set you back much, costing only 130,000 coins in the game. The only problem with the card is linking him. The Serie A TOTS does not include many players he can link with, and his nationality is also not easy to fit into a squad. However, for the price, you're getting an unbelievably versatile and dangerous striker, so if you can squeeze him in, you should.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on completing the new Lookman card.

