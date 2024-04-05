The Golazo promo has introduced some great players to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and its new set of objectives brings another one. This time players have the chance to earn a Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) card for free and add the Spanish midfield maestro to their squad.

Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) has some astonishing attributes and will establish his presence in the midfield as soon as he sets foot on the field. Furthermore, the Golazo Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) Objectives also offer players a chance to earn plenty of packs and XP.

So without further ado, let's find out how to complete the Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) Objectives.

Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) Objectives Guide

As mentioned above, this new FC 24 Ultimate Team Objectives, inspired by the Golazo promo, allows players to earn a fantastic Xabi Alonso (Junior) card, among many other rewards.

The Xabi Alonso (Junior) card has some incredible attributes, such as 91 passing, 88 dribbling, 88 defending and 88 physical.

Furthermore, the Spanish legend also has the Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass+, Intercept+, Slide Tackle, First Touch, and Relentless PlayStyles.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) Objectives.

Precise Passer

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Masterful Playmaker

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals with a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Top Tier Technique

Requirements:

Score 4 goals with a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

84+ X1 Rare Gold Players Pack

Born Winner

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from the Premier League in your starting 11.

Reward:

500 XP and 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Spanish Legend

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Spain in your starting 11.

Reward:

500 XP and 80+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

World Cup Champion

Requirements:

Score 1 goal with a Chip Shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

When you complete all six of the challenges for this objective, you will earn a Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) untradeable card, as well as all the other rewards mentioned above.

We hope this article was helpful and wish you good luck in completing the Golazo Xabi Alonso (Junior) Objective.

