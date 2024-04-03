FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has just released some new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Team of the Week 29 releasing into packs in the game mode.

On top of that, EA has added a new SBC into the game, with Future Stars returning for one special occasion, as English Icon David Beckham has been given a Future Stars Icon item.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Future Stars Icon Beckham to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

Future Stars Beckham SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is here, and EA has given footballing superstar David Beckham a Future Stars Icon in Ultimate Team!

The Future Stars promo shone a light on some of the best young players in Ultimate Team, whilst also giving Icons who were once young prodigies, the chance to be given an upgraded card.

That is the case with David Beckham who has been given a 91-rated Future Stars Icon item, with some unbelievable stats including, 90 pace, 87 shooting, 94 passing, 87 dribbling, 80 defending, and 81 physical.

Future Stars Icon Beckham

On top of that, Beckham also has the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, which comes as no surprise, as well as the Dead Ball PlayStyle+, which is another trademark of his game.

The English midfielder also possesses a four-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, and can play at RM, CM, and RW.

Now that you know what kind of player you are adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Beckham SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Future Stars Icon Beckham Loan (5 matches)

Galacticos

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Galacticos

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

The Class of '92

Requirements:

Manchester United Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

The Class of '92

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Free Kick King

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Free Kick King

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the squads for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Future Stars Icon David Beckham and add the Englishman to your Ultimate Team, with the cost of this SBC setting you back around 527k coins.

Will you be adding Future Stars Icon Beckham to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

