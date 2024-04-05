FC 24: Golazo Team 2 out now

The Golazo promo continues for another week, as FC 24 Ultimate Team players have begun opening packs to get their hands on a Golazo Team 2 player!

This promo's protagonists are strictly Icons and Heroes, and EA is not messing about by including the best of the best in packs as we countdown towards Team of the Season.

For one more week, players can get their hands on Golazo player items, and here are all of the Icons and Heroes included in Golazo Team 2!

Golazo Team 2 Out Now

EA has just dropped Golazo Team 2 into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a fresh batch of Golazo Icons and Heroes added into the game mode!

Golazo Team 2 was released on 5 April at 6 pm BST and will run for seven days until it is expected that Team of the Season will begin.

Golazo Team 2

With that being said, let's take a look at all of the players included in the promo that will remain in packs for you to get now!

Golazo Team 2 Players

There are a whole bunch of new players in Ultimate Team thanks to the Golazo Team 2 promo, and if you get your hands on one, your Ultimate Team will look insane!

EA has given upgrades and stat boosts to Icons and Heroes in this promo, and we are going to go through all of them, highlighting three exciting players before listing the rest below, so let's check out who features in Golazo Team 2!

Ferenc Puskas (96 OVR)

The highest-rated player in Golazo Team 2 is Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas, who has been given an incredible 96-rated Golazo Icon card. Puskas is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and was the sport's first international superstar when he moved to Real Madrid in 1958, which explains why he has one of the best cards in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with some insane stats including 94 pace, 98 shooting, 94 passing, and 95 dribbling.

Golazo Puskas

Jairzinho (94 OVR)

Following on from Ferenc Puskas, we have one of three Brazilian legends in Golazo Team 2, Jairzinho, who has become a favourite of many in Ultimate Team over the years. The World Cup-winning forward has been made trickier than ever with this new Golazo card, which is 94-rated, with some great stats including 96 pace, 94 shooting, 91 passing, and 95 dribbling.

Golazo Jairzinho

Gianluca Vialli (93 OVR)

The final player we have highlighted from Golazo Team 2 is Gianluca Vialli, who is the highest-rated Heroes player in FC 24 Ultimate Team. A natural goalscorer who played for some big clubs in both Italy and England, Vialli has been given a 93-rated Golazo Heroes card with some fantastic stats to match, including 92 pace, 94 shooting, 89 dribbling, and 86 physical.

Golazo Vialli

Here are the rest of the players included in Golazo Team 2:

Didier Drogba (94 OVR)

Nemanja Vidic (94 OVR)

Kaka (93 OVR)

Roberto Carlos (93 OVR)

Ivan Cordoba (93 OVR)

Park Ji Sung (92 & 90 OVR)

Frank Lampard (92 OVR)

Tomas Rosicky (92 & 90 OVR)

Harry Kewell (91 & 89 OVR)

Which of these players are you wanting to pack from Golazo Team 2? Let us know in the comments below!

