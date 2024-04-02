FC 24: Golazo Team 2 drops this week

The Golazo promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with plenty of insane players in packs now!

EA has dropped some insane content during the Golazo promo, with Team 1 in packs now, featuring the likes of Johan Cruyff, Dimitar Berbatov, and many more.

Adding to the excitement, it is expected that Golazo will continue for another week, with Team 2 set to hit Ultimate Team soon, which means more insane Icons and Heroes will be given boosts in the Golazo promo, so let's take a look at everything you need to know about Golazo Team 2.

The second team of the Golazo promo is set to hit Ultimate Team this week and is expected to be released on Friday, 5 April at 6 pm BST.

Replacing the likes of Bobby Charlton and David Ginola, Team 2 will likely have even more insane players in the promo, with Golazo giving players insane boosts!

Golazo Team 1

Golazo does not include any current players in the release, which means your chance of packing a Hero or Icon item is increased!

Golazo Team 2 predictions

Golazo Team 1 featured some insane players, who were giving meta upgrades to push the Ultimate Team power curve forward once more, and we are expecting the same with Team 2.

Like with most two-week promos in Ultimate Team, EA likes to save the best until last, which means we could be seeing an insane set of players in packs this week!

With that being said, we have put together a prediction of 10 players we could and would like to see in Golazo Team 2, so without further ado, let's check out our predictions.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho

Samuel Eto'o

Homare Sawa

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Jean-Pierre Papin

Antonio Di Natale

Ivan Cordoba

Jorge Campos

Ledley King

The Golazo promo is set to ramp up once more at the end of the week, and we are expecting some great players to be included in Golazo Team 2!

Who would you like to see in the next promo drop? Let us know in the comments below!

