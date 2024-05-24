FC 24 How to complete Flashback Renato Sanches SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season continues to give players new content, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS squads just dropping, EA has also added a brand-new SBC into the game, with Roma midfielder Renato Sanches receiving a Flashback item!

This new card joins a long list of Flashback players available via SBC right now, and this could be the best one yet, as an Ultimate Team favorite has returned!

Flashback Renato Sanches SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new player into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches being given a Flashback card in the game mode.

Joining the likes of Angel Correa, and Etienne Capoue, Sanches is the third player this week to receive a Flashback item, and this one looks like it could be the best yet!

Renato Sanches has been given an incredible 94-rated Flashback item, with some great stats which include, 90 pace, 93 shooting, 90 passing, 94 dribbling, 88 defending, and 95 physical.

Flashback Renato Sanches

On top of that, the midfielder also possesses the Long Ball Pass+, Jockey+, and Technical+, replicating his former TOTS items.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Portugal

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once all of the squads for this SBC have been submitted you will be able to add Flashback Renato Sanches to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 385k coins to complete.

Will you be adding Flashback Renato Sanches to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

