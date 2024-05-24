FC 24 How to complete Flashback Renato Sanches SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season continues to give players new content, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS squads just dropping, EA has also added a brand-new SBC into the game, with Roma midfielder Renato Sanches receiving a Flashback item!
This new card joins a long list of Flashback players available via SBC right now, and this could be the best one yet, as an Ultimate Team favorite has returned!
Flashback Renato Sanches SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has released a new player into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches being given a Flashback card in the game mode.
Joining the likes of Angel Correa, and Etienne Capoue, Sanches is the third player this week to receive a Flashback item, and this one looks like it could be the best yet!
Renato Sanches has been given an incredible 94-rated Flashback item, with some great stats which include, 90 pace, 93 shooting, 90 passing, 94 dribbling, 88 defending, and 95 physical.
On top of that, the midfielder also possesses the Long Ball Pass+, Jockey+, and Technical+, replicating his former TOTS items.
Portugal
Requirements:
- Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Once all of the squads for this SBC have been submitted you will be able to add Flashback Renato Sanches to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 385k coins to complete.
Will you be adding Flashback Renato Sanches to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!
Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Williams Objective Guide | How to Complete Flashback Capoue SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC