FC 24 EURO Attackers Evolutions Guide

There is a new promo in town, as EA has begun international football promos with a bang, releasing Greats of the Game and Path to Glory players into packs.

40+ players reside in packs, as well as SBCs, and Objectives, and EA has also dropped two new Evolutions, one of which being the EURO Attackers Evolution, which is FREE!

EURO Attackers Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the EURO Attackers Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the EURO Attackers Evolution:

Overall: Max. 87

Rarity: UEFA EURO Festival of Football Academy

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

EURO Attackers Evolution Requirements

Best players for the EURO Attackers Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the EURO Attackers Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve any players that aren't Festival of Football Academy items.. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund - 87 OVR)

Our first pick for the EURO Attackers Evolution is Karim Adeyemi, one of the fastest players in the world, which has been well covered in his new card. Upgrading from an 87 OVR to an incredible 95 OVR, the German has some great stats including, 99 pace, 91 shooting, 85 passing, 93 dribbling, and 82 physical.

Ciro Immobile (Lazio - 87 OVR)

Next up we have Italian striker Ciro Immobile who looks fantastic in the EURO Attackers Evolution, especially after being upgraded. Once evolved, Immobile reaches a 95 OVR with 96 pace, 97 shooting, 86 passing, 90 dribbling, and 86 physical, and also possesses the Power Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles+.

How to complete the EURO Attackers Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +8 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the EURO Attackers Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +7

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

EURO Attackers Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +5

Defending: +5

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle+: Power Shot

EURO Attackers Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Passing: +4

Physical: +7

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Trickster

PlayStyle: Press Proven

PlayStyle+: Technical

EURO Attackers Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +8 OVRs!

Will you be completing this FREE Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

