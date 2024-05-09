Wonderkids are a staple of any Career Mode save in FC 24 and have been for years, as players discover future stars that go on to achieve huge things in both Career Mode saves and in real life, and there is a new star called Kendry Paez that has been added to FC 24.

We have been speculating on this young talent for a while, and we can finally play Career Mode using the Ecuadorian!

In this piece, we will be covering whether you can use Kendry Paez in FC 24, as well as his stats, value, and more, so let's take a look.

Is Kendry Paez in FC 24

EA has added a new squad update to FC 24 partnering with Title Update 14, and a new wonderkid has arrived, with Kendry Paez now available to use as a player in the game!

One of the biggest talents in the world, Paez is a 17-year-old superstar who is set to join Chelsea next summer once he turns 18.

Kendry Paez at Chelsea

After impressing in the U17 World Cup, the Ecuadorian's rise has been exceptional, and he has now played 31 times for his club, Independiente del Valle, as well as six times for Ecuador.

With EA having a strict rule on only adding players to the game once they turn 17, fans have been waiting patiently for Kendry Paez who is finally available in FC 24, and he looks incredible!

Paez has a 71 OVR, with an incredible potential of 87, making him one of the best wonderkids in the game!

On top of that, the attacking midfielder has some great stats including, 82 agility, 81 sprint speed, 77 acceleration, 75 balance, and 74 short passing.

A nimble and quick CAM, Paez has all the foundations of an exciting player and has a solid future ahead of him.

You can purchase the midfielder for just £4 million on Career Mode, which is a bargain considering his potential, so you could sign Kendry Paez in almost any save you like!

Kendry Paez Career Mode Value

Whether you a rocking a Career Mode save that is destined for a wonderkid, or fancy bringing Kendry Paez over to England to pursue his Chelsea career, there are so many options for the Ecuadorian now that he is in FC 24, and this is one of the most exciting additions of the year!

Which club will you sign Kendry Paez for in Career Mode? Let us know in the comments below!

