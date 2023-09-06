EA Sports FC 24 is right around the corner and this year they haven't held back when it comes to player ratings!

We have covered several teams on EA FC 24 already, including the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid to name a few.

Ratings are a major talking point as we countdown to a new FIFA or for the first time EA FC 24, and this year has been different, so let's get stuck in!

Manchester City in EA FC 24

Many of these players feature in a series of articles, mostly due to them featuring in the Top 50 players in EA FC 24.

We have five individual pieces for the Top 50, starting with the 50-41 player ratings, and ending with the Top 10 players in EA FC 24, with even more available on our site! Many fans suggest that Manchester City are too good in FC 24, is this true? Well let's find out!

Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

Joint with three other players, Erling Haaland has received a +3 upgrade in EA FC 24, as he stars on the cover for the first time! An incredible season saw the Norwegian break every record in the book, including the Premier League goals tally for a season. Incredible to say he's just 23 years old.

click to enlarge + 5 Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

Next on the list is KDB, another 91-rated player. Mr Consistent has been given the 91 rating for the sixth time in a row, and is arguably one of the best midfielders of all time!

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Ruben Dias receives a +1 to his rating in EA FC 24 and is the joint-best CB in the game. Although he isn't the fastest when it comes to meta in an EA game, he will surely be a brick wall when trying to get past him.

Rodri (89 OVR)

One of the most underrated players in City's team finally gets the recognition he deserves. The Champions League final scorer will get a +2 upgrade to 89, and rightfully so! It's a shame he will probably be SBC fodder in Ultimate Team though!

click to enlarge + 5 Rodri

Ederson (88 OVR)

One of the few players in this City team to receive a downgrade in EA FC 24 is Ederson. The goalkeeper was pipped to the Golden Glove by David de Gea, who is currently a free agent and will be looking to keep more clean sheets this season.

Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

Bernardo Silva is another player who is consistently solid and very rarely puts in a bad performance. His dribbling ability is off the scale and a cheeky special card on Ultimate Team could make him usable if he gets a nice pace upgrade!

Phil Foden (85 OVR)

It's crazy to see how many trophies Phil Foden has won already, at the age of 23. The tricky winger can also play in the CAM position, and with De Bruyne out injured this season, Foden could be involved a lot more.

click to enlarge + 5 Phil Foden

Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

Last season felt like the season Grealish came into his own at Man City, and he certainly enjoyed the treble-winning celebrations! He gets a +1 upgrade from FIFA 23 and looks to be fighting it out with Foden once again for that LW spot.

John Stones (85 OVR)

Stones revolutionised Pep Guardiola's team last season by playing in the CM/CB role, which surprised many. He receives a deserved +2 to his overall and has pretty solid stats in every area except shooting, so perhaps he'll have to get some tips from his Yorkshire compatriot Erling Haaland this season.

Kyle Walker (84 OVR)

Talking of Yorkshiremen, Kyle Walker continues to look OP on EA FC 24, despite a -1 downgrade, which is a slight surprise. He will still be as pacey as ever and an absolute nightmare to get past for wingers. Just ask Vinicius Jr.

click to enlarge + 5 Kyle Walker

Manuel Akanji (82 OVR)

Akanji won the treble in his first season with Man City, that's not bad at all! And in doing so, EA has given him a +1 upgrade. One of many players brought into the backline, the Swiss international had a stellar first season and will look to have an even better one this campaign.

Josko Gvardiol (82 OVR)

Gvardiol joined City early in the summer, and will likely play a role in the defence for many years to come. He is arguably the most exciting CB in the world right now, so it's only right that Man City splashed the cash on the Croatian. EA has also given him a +1 upgrade.

Nathan Ake (81 OVR)

Nathan Ake, lovely hair and is a brilliant footballer. Ake made that left-back position his own this season and was very good for City. The Dutchman receives a huge +3 upgrade to his rating in EA FC 24 and looks like a great starting CB.

Matheus Nunes (79 OVR)

Man City's deadline day signing comes into the squad with the same rating he had at Wolves in FIFA 23, but joining City basically means that he will get an upgrade in the next game. So what rating do we think he'll be in EA FC 25?

Jeremy Doku (77 OVR)

And last but not least, is Belgian winger Jeremy Doku. With Riyad Mahrez departing for Saudi, City needed a replacement and the former Rennes man ticked the boxes for Pep Guardiola. His pace is frightening and he'll surely become one of the Premier League's next big stars!

click to enlarge + 5 Jeremy Doku

For more EA FC 24 player ratings, keep up to date with RealSport101.