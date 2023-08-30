Arsenal Done Dirty by EA in FC 24 Ratings!

Fans from all around the world are super hyped for the drop of EA FC 24! The ratings will be out at the beginning of September, adding to the excitement of this release!

Right now, we've got predictions about the Top 100 men's players in FC 24. We even have some leaks about the FC 24 ratings, starting from 50-41, then 40-31, and now the latest one covering 30-21.

The hype continues to build as more and more leaks on EA FC 24 ratings are announced, the latest being Arsenal's squad! Arsenal fans will not be happy about some of these ratings! Let's jump into the latest EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings.

Arsenal in EA FC 24

Latest news has dropped on 10 Arsenal players ratings in FC 24, these ratings are leaks meaning there may be some changes before the launch of FC 24, however, these are likely to be very similar to the main ratings.

+ 11

Arsenal were so close to having their hands on the Premier League title but missed out due to Manchester City being way too consistent and strong. Nonetheless, Arsenal still had an amazing season finishing in second place, a position that Arsenal fans would've dreamt of before that season started.

Martin Odegaard (87 OVR)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard receives a +3 upgrade a well-deserved upgrade that is being reciprocated on social media as he deserves to be amongst the best midfielders in the world!

Martin Ødegaard

Bukayo Saka (87 OVR)

Star boy Saka also receives a large upgrade with a +5, performing well for club and country, Saka is amongst the best wingers in the Premier League and in the world.

Bukayo Saka

Declan Rice (85 OVR)

Newly transferred star Declan Rice was only given a +1 upgrade from FIFA 23. He did have a disappointing season with West Ham in the league however, their UEFA Conference League performances justify Rice's upgrade!

Declan Rice

Gabriel Jesus (84 OVR)

A +1 upgrade for Gabriel Jesus after a successful season with Arsenal, there could be debates on whether Jesus should have had a +2 upgrade with 17 goal contributions in the league alone, Jesus was crucial to Arsenal's build-up play and attacking threat.

Gabriel Jesus

William Saliba (84 OVR)

A great +4 upgrade was given to Arsenal's rock in the back, Saliba is a fantastic defender and he now looks OP in EA FC 24!

William Saliba

Thomas Partey (84 OVR)

No upgrade for Thomas Partey in EA FC 24... Partey was one of Arsenal's top performers in the 2022/23 season playing in 33 matches out of 38, he was vital to Arsenal's success.

EA has done Partey dirty with his rating as he should have received a fair +2 upgrade to 86 rated. He had his best ever season with Arsenal and this should be rewarded through an upgraded rating.

Thomas Partey

Jorginho (83 OVR)

A -2 downgrade downgrade for Jorginho also seems harsh although he did not play too many games for Arsenal when he joined in January, his average rating was still 7.2. He performed at a high enough level to maintain an 85 rated or possibly a -1 downgrade to 84 could be justified.

Jorginho

Kai Havertz (82 OVR)

Chelsea flop Kai Havertz has been handed a big downgrade from 84 rated to 82 rated. This could be justified, however, Havertz has all the talent to do well now he has transferred to Arsenal so we can predict his rating will go back up in a potential winter upgrade!

Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli (82 OVR)

Martinelli had his best ever season at Arsenal scoring 15 Premier League goals for the club. He has been given a great +4 rating by EA Sports which seems fair for his performances last season.

Gabriel Martinelli

Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

No upgrade for Ramsdale? The Arsenal keeper kept 14 clean sheets in the league and was a crucial vocal point to help motivate his team all season long. It is shocking that Ramsdale has not received an upgrade in FC 24 - he deserves to have at least a +2 upgrade to 84 rated. EA Sports has messed up with this one!

Aaron Ramsdale

It's not enough

All these upgrades are good to see, but they don't go nearly far enough. Saka, Odegaard, and Saliba in particular are some of the best players in the Premier League and the world. Williams Saliba was a revelation last season and has continued that form.

Debates are happening across fandom if he is the best centre back in the world or not, but you wouldn't know that with his 84 OVR. Likewise, Saka has been one of the most in-form and feared attackers in the world but his 87 doesn't reflect that.

EA's ratings have never been a completely fair reflection of player performance, just look at Mo Salah's rating drop this year, but Arsenal fans will rightfully feel aggrieved about the ratings this year.

