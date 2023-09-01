It's officially EA Sports FC 24 month and fans around the globe are counting down the days for the release of the new game on 29 September.

Over the past few days, leaks have been coming thinking and fast with the Top 50 player ratings being shared with the FIFA community. We have broken them down into 50-41, 40-31, 30-21, 20-11, and the Top 10 player ratings in EA FC 24.

There is still an incredible amount of hype surrounding the game right now and Barcelona's top player ratings are the latest to be leaked.

So let's take a look at the best players from the Catalan club and discuss the impact they will have on EA FC 24!

Barcelona in EA FC 24

The latest news has dropped on 14 of Barcelona's top player ratings in EA FC 24. These ratings are leaks, so there is a chance that these aren't the finalised ratings when FC 24 is released however it is very likely that they will be the same.

Barcelona had a spectacular La Liga season last year, beating Real Madrid and Atletico to the Spanish league title for the first time since 2019, and for the first time since the departure of Lionel Messi. EA have definitely taken this into consideration with some of their players, so let's take a look!

Robert Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Barcelona's leading goal scorer last season has received a -1 downgrade from FIFA 23. Despite winning the Golden Boot in La Liga, scoring 21 goals, Lewandowski had a poorer season than he's used to, which is crazy to say! This is probably why he has received a -1 to his overall in EA FC 24.

Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen (89 OVR)

The German goalkeeper was pivotal to Barcelona's success last season keeping a whopping 26 clean sheets in 38 La Liga games last season! Rightfully so, Ter-Stegen is now the second-highest-rated goalkeeper on EA FC 24 and has received a +1 upgrade to his overall.

Frenkie De Jong (87 OVR)

The Dutch midfielder retains his rating for EA FC 24 after a comfortable season. This was De Jong's first league title win with Barca and he contributed with two goals and four assists from a deeper-lying midfield role.

Ronald Araujo (86 OVR)

Ronald Araujo has established himself as one of the best centre backs in the world since being promoted from Barcelona B in 2019. Despite only playing 22 games in La Liga last season, EA thought he was fit enough for an upgrade and his card looks like it could be very overpowered on Ultimate Team.

Pedri (86 OVR)

Pedri is just a reincarnation of exquisite Barca players of the past, and at 20 years old, he will likely be held in the same regard as Xavi and Iniesta upon retirement. Pedri receives a +1 to his rating this year and could be the best Career Mode centre midfield buy!

Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

A new addition to the midfield of Barcelona is Ilkay Gundogan. Fresh off the back of winning the treble with Manchester City, the German felt it was time for a change. Gundogan bagged eight goals and assisted four times in the Premier League last season, so is deserving of a +1 upgrade.

Joao Cancelo (86 OVR)

Another player who is expected to swap Manchester for Barcelona this season is Joao Cancelo, returning to La Liga for the first time since 2017. An experienced full-back with a ton of trophies and medals, he receives a -1 to his rating following a loan spell at Bayern Munich last season.

Jules Kounde (85 OVR)

This guy might be hated by every EA FC 24 player by the end of the year. His stats are incredible, and he looks to be one of, if not THE most OP centre back in the game. You'll be sure to see him in many Weekend League games after his +1 upgrade from last season.

Raphinha (84 OVR)

Raphinha receives a +1 upgrade in his overall this year, after an impressive first season with Barcelona following his move from Leeds United last summer. The Brazilian winger scored seven goals and made seven assists in La Liga last year and is likely to be another card you will see a lot of in Ultimate Team!

Gavi (83 OVR)

Another midfield maestro from La Masia is Gavi. And he has received a huge +4 rating boost in EA FC 24. At just 19 years of age, the Spaniard has already helped Barcelona in a huge way and contributed to six goals last season. Arguably the best wonderkid on EA FC 24, Gavi will be a lot of fun this year.

Andreas Christensen (83 OVR)

The Danish centre-back has been given a +1 to his rating following his first season at Barcelona. Despite only playing 22 times in the league, EA believes Christensen should be 83-rated.

Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

Ferran Torres has started the 23/24 in fine form, scoring two goals in two games, halving his tally for last season already. It's no surprise to see the young Spaniard maintain his rating, but he will be looking to improve it this season!

Alejandro Balde (81 OVR)

This could be the biggest rating upgrade in the entire game this season, as EA has changed Alejandro Balde's overall from 68 to 81! That's a +13 upgrade for the left-back. With Jordi Alba departing the club after over a decade of dominating the position, Balde seems like the perfect replacement.

Ansu Fati (78 OVR)

Ansu Fati broke onto the season at the age of 16, and looked to be the next big thing! However, a tough time on the sidelines due to injury has seen Fati fall down the pecking order at Barca. Despite seven goals last season, the young winger could depart for Brighton & Hove Albion on loan, which could help revitalise a promising career in an exciting squad!

Barca has some OP players!

These ratings seem to give Barcelona some incredibly fun players ahead of EA FC 24!

Kounde and Araujo will be a partnership that almost everyone will have at some point in Ultimate Team, whilst Raphinha and Ansu Fati could be a handful on the wings.

With EA's new long-term partnership for EA FC 24 La Liga, this league will now be more enjoyable than ever! EA seems to have done well with these ratings and it looks like Barcelona could have some of the most usable players in EA FC 24.

For more of the latest player ratings news, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.