The global release of EA FC 24 is almost within touching distance as the excitement continues to build. With pitch notes covering everything new or updated in the new game, we have a clear understanding of Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the Gameplay.

Career Mode fans are excited to test out the new game features, additions, and also gameplay with the AI looking like it is the best and smartest it has ever been. Gameplay for Career Mode is set to produce an authentic experience in every single match.

Building a Career Mode team can be challenging however it is always best to start from the bottom up. Building from the Goalkeeper position allows for the foundations of your team to be strong allowing you to build up from Defence to Midfield and Attack. But who are the best Goalkeepers in EA FC 24? Join us as we explore the best options in Career Mode!

Best Goalkeepers in EA FC 24

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

Firstly, let's start with the highest rated Goalkeepers in the game that you can sign in Career Mode for instant success!

These players are maybe not young talents, however, they will bring quality right away to your team!

What makes a good goalkeeper?

A good Goalkeeper is made up of many attributes however the key attributes are their reflexes, handling, and to a certain extent height. Nowadays a modern goalkeeper must be good with their feet allowing for them to play out from the back comfortably. PlayStyles such as 'saves with feet' is a key trait that is very overpowered currently in FIFA 23 and we suspect EA FC 24 to be the same!

1. Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)

In the number 1 spot we have the Real Madrid star Courtois who is top of the goalkeeping list in FIFA 23 and EA FC 24 is no different!

click to enlarge + 11 Courtois

2. Ederson (90 OVR)

Treble-winner with Manchester City, Ederson is second on this list. With amazing passing out from the back Ederson is a great purchase!

click to enlarge + 11 Ederson

3. Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak has been at the top of his game for many years now and we suspect that FC 24 will be no different!

click to enlarge + 11

4. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (89 OVR)

La Liga winner, 30-year-old ter Stegen joins in fourth place as an 89-rated keeper. A fantastic option to build your foundations!

click to enlarge + 11 ter Stegen

5. Alisson Becker (89 OVR)

After a hard season with Liverpool, Alisson remains near the top of this list as an 89-rated goalkeeper at still only 30 years old he has a good amount of years left in him!

click to enlarge + 11 Alisson

6. Gianluigi Donnarumma (88 OVR)

Donnarumma is the youngest player in this list at just 24 years old. The Italian giant will remain a top-quality keeper throughout your entire Career Mode save.

click to enlarge + 11 Donnarumma

7. Manuel Neuer (88 OVR)

Neuer has faced many injury problems however remains a top-quality keeper when he is fit, At the age of 37 he is getting to the end of his career however, you can enjoy a couple more seasons of him in FC 24!

click to enlarge + 11 Neuer

8. Mike Maignan (87 OVR)

Maignan remains a top-quality goalkeeper after a hard season at AC Milan due to injuries he is now back to top form and is France's number 1 keeper after Lloris retired from International football. A top-class keeper to sign!

click to enlarge + 11 Maignan

9. David de Gea (87 OVR)

Currently a free agent, we expect de Gea to find a team by the time EA FC 24 is released. De Gea is a top-class keeper who won the Golden Glove in his final season at Manchester United.

click to enlarge + 11 De Gea

10. Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

Almost a league winner with BVB, losing out on it in the last matchday, Kobel is a top-quality goalkeeper and is a great signing for any team in EA FC 24!

click to enlarge + 11 Kobel

Best young Goalkeepers for Career Mode

Typically we create lists for under-21 players, however, as Goalkeepers play longer than most positions we will create this list based on under-23-year-old players.

1. Diogo Costa (82 OVR 87 POT)

Porto wonderkid Diogo Costa is already playing at a very high level, rated at 82 he is ready to play for any club in the world!

click to enlarge + 11 Diogo Costa

2. Andre Gomes (63 OVR 86 POT)

More of a long-term signing, Andre Gomes is currently rated at 63, thus more suited for a road to glory however he develops quickly to an 86-rated keeper!

3. Giorgi Mamardashvili (79 OVR 85 POT)

The Georgian star and we aren't talking about Kvaratskhelia, Mamardashvili is a top-quality keeper from the get-go, with 85 potential he is a fantastic GK to sign in Career Mode!

4. Marco Carnesecchi (77 OVR 85 POT)

Italian wonderkid Carnesecchi joins this list, after a full Serie A season last year he joins Atalanta back on loan from Cremonese as he looks for a first-place spot there!

5. Gavin Bazunu (71 OVR 85 POT)

Now playing in the Championship, Bazunu had a tough first season in the Premier League with Southampton however he looks to regain his form this season! At the age of 21 years old, he is still a fantastic talent!

6. Dennis Seimen (59 OVR 84 POT)

Seimen is tipped to be Germany's next big talent in goals currently playing at VfB Stuttgart, he has yet to make a senior appearance, however when he does he is set to rise rapidly according to reports!

Loading...

7. Elia Caprile (70 OVR 84 POT)

After a successful campaign on loan to Bari, Caprile is now making his debut season in Serie A on loan to Empoli. A top-class young Italian goalkeeper!

8. Lucas Chevalier (77 OVR 84 POT)

A top talent who is already at a good overall rating, ready for most clubs as a starter or as a backup. With 84 potential Chevalier develops into a great goalkeeper.

9. Maarten Vandevoordt (74 OVR 84 POT)

Vandevoordt is a fantastic young goalkeeper with loads of growth. At 74-rated he could fit into some clubs straight away, however, he will develop quality into a very good keeper!

10. Yehvann Diouf (76 OVR 84 POT)

Another keeper who is usable from the get-go and potentially one that has been less heard of, Yehvann Diouf is a fantastic French goalkeeper who has bags of potential!

Keep up to date with RealSport101 for the latest EA FC 24 news and guides!