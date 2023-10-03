FC 24 Career Mode is the worst in years!

Career Mode saves are in full force with FC 24 now out for over a week! Players are now starting their Career Mode saves and aiming to lead their team to glory!

We covered loads of Career Mode content so far such as the best wonderkids, and hidden gems, the biggest budgets and we are not stopping there!

Today we will be talking about our first impressions on Career Mode which are rather disappointing.

Is Career Mode good?

In short, Career Mode is the worst that it has been in years, with new fancy features like coaches joining the game it has left even more room for glitches to join FC 24.

So where do we start? Career Mode coaches were re-added into the game after being removed many years ago, however, we are happy they are back! There is one main issue with coaches joining FC 24 and that is once you hire a coach in the game you cannot sack them. If you try to sack a coach the game will freeze or crash, every single time. This has to be fixed in the next title update as Career Mode is unplayable.

Difficulty in Career Mode is a huge issue due to World Class being way too easy and Legendary being almost impossible to play in the game, there is no balance within these difficulties as one is so easy you could win 10-0 then once you move up to Legendary you could end up losing 5-0. This has been an issue in Career Mode for years now. Any free-kick within shooting distance seems to be a goal every single time for the Legendary AI.

Career Mode gameplay

The sad thing about Career Mode this year is that the gameplay is actually really good! The way the players move on the pitch and how the AI plays is all positive. Career Mode is simply let down by certain things in the game that need to be fixed including the numerous glitches in the game that have been in the game now for many months.

