EA FC PlayStyles: Everything you need to know

The full reveal of EA Sports FC was announced on 13 July, giving EA FC fans across the world a first insight into what looks to be the most dynamic and authentic football game yet.

One feature that was announced that got everyone talking was the inclusion of 'PlayStyles'. A new feature added to EA FC 24 that looks to give the current trait system an overhaul. Without further or do, lets take a deep dive into everything you need to know about PlayStyles.

What are PlayStyles in EA FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 introduces the PlayStyles feature, which centres around the individual style and performance of each player. This addition aims to dynamically alter players' movement mechanics while incorporating their distinct styles and movements exhibited on the real-life football pitch.

PlayStyles act as a significant update to the Traits System that was present in FIFA 23. Madden players will recognize similarities to the X-Factors feature in that game. In FC 24, PlayStyles aims to offer a more polished and enhanced iteration of the X-Factors concept.

PLAY LIKE A STAR - Vini's PlayStyles are sure to be awesome

EA states that: "Every footballer in the world has a distinct way of playing. PlayStyles brings this dimension to The World's Game with signature abilities that take a player's game beyond overall ratings and help them stand out on the pitch."

In addition to PlayStyles, EA Sports FC 24 incorporates the enhanced HyperMotion V feature, which utilises data from over 180 professional men's and women's football matches to synchronize their movements within the game. As confirmed by EA, this implementation unlocks a vast repertoire of 1,200 unique signature run styles, enriching the game with increased authenticity and exclusive content.

PlayStyles!

There will be 34 PlayStyles in total, each with two distinct levels to them; PlayStyles and PlayStyles+. These PlayStyles are broken into five categories to fit across the game: Passing, scoring, ball control, defending, and goalkeeper.

The difference between someone without a PlayStyle in a certain aspect of the game and someone who has a PlayStyles+ is going to be stark.

What's special about PlayStyles+?

PlayStyles+ is strictly for the best players in the game, or those that excel at one aspect in real life. As EA puts it "Only the best in the world have PlayStyles+, enhancing an ability from special to spectacular. You'll be able to see and feel the difference, with PlayStyles+ providing noticeable boosts that help top players shine on the pitch."

This means that players will be rewarded for leaning into the unique aspects of the players in their team, rather than just trying to play in a certain way with everyone.

It should hopefully remove, or at least change, some of the meta in the gameplay that exists right now.

What PlayStyles are there?

EA has now revealed every PlayStyle, so let's dive into all of it.

Scoring

Power Shot

Who has it?

A player who is known for taking powerful shots from outside the box

PlayStyle effects

Performs power shots faster and with increased speed

PlayStyle+ effects

Performs power shots much faster and with a significant increase in speed

Dead Ball

Who has it?

A player who is known for being a specialist at taking set pieces

PlayStyle effects

Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is longer

PlayStyle+ effects

Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is at maximum length

Chip Shot

Who has it?

A player who is known for often trying to chip the goalkeeper when shooting at goal

PlayStyle effects

Performs chip shots faster and with greater accuracy

PlayStyle+ effects

Performs chip shots more quickly with exceptional accuracy

Finesse Shot

Who has it?

A player who is known to try and place the ball when shooting at goal

PlayStyle effects

Perform finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy

PlayStyle+ effects

Perform finesse shots significantly faster with maximum curve and exceptional accurary

Power Header

Who has it?

A player who is known to strike with power when heading toward goal

PlayStyle effects

Performs headers with increased power and accuracy

PlayStyle+ effects

Performs headers with maximum power and accuracy

Powered by Opta

EA Sports have partnered with Opta ahead of the release for EA FC 24 where this partnership will allow for athletes in the game to be dimensionalised. Opta allows for players in EA FC to go beyond their ability by having their own playStyles. This is an upgrade on the current 'trait' system that we have in FIFA 23. Traits allow players to specialise in specific areas of their game such as long shots, flair or even saves with feet with goalkeepers.

Now in EA FC 24, players will have their own PlayStyles that are implemented into their movements on and off the ball allowing for a more dynamic approach to the game.

Opta in EA FC 24

A recent keynote by EA highlights an overview of EA FC partnerships, updates and changes in order for EA FC 24 to take in-game realism to the next level, describing Opta as:

'PlayStyles optimised by Opta dimensionalises athletes, going beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special. Each PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities you’ll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic.'

Improvements in EA FC from Opta

The introduction of PlayStyles in EA Sports FC revolutionizes the way athletes are portrayed in the game, surpassing traditional overall ratings to highlight the distinct on-pitch abilities that make players truly exceptional. By leveraging real-world player data from Opta and other reliable sources, PlayStyles adds a new dimension to gameplay, providing players with unique capabilities that accurately reflect their authentic playing styles.

Loading...

PlayStyles not only capture the essence of players' individual talents but also elevate their signature abilities to a world-class standard through PlayStyles+. This enhancement showcases the extraordinary skills possessed by elite players, enabling them to perform at a level that few others can reach. For instance, players like Haaland can demonstrate their renowned "Power Shot" ability, which accurately mirrors their real-world prowess.

With PlayStyles, the game becomes more immersive as players exhibit their own specific PlayStyles, making each match feel distinct and authentic. The incorporation of these unique traits brings a higher level of realism, allowing gamers to experience the gameplay nuances that set each player apart.

This innovation ensures that the virtual representation of players in EA Sports FC truly captures their individuality and showcases their special abilities, enhancing the overall gameplay experience for football enthusiasts.

Personalities with Opta PlayStyles

Previously leaked and now confirmed by EA, personalities will be included as a new trait system in EA FC 24. PlayStyles will not only impact Ultimate Team, it will also have a large impact on Career Mode and Clubs.

Personalities with PlayStyles!

Allowing for My Pro upgrades to be made in Clubs and Player Career Mode to determine what type of playStyle you want your player to be like. Personalities are a part of FIFA currently but we look forward to seeing the impact Opta has through PlayStyles on the personality and mannerism of players.

Ultimate Team Evolution PlayStyles in EA FC

With Ultimate Team Evolutions, fans have the opportunity to pick which type of player meets specific evolution criteria. By completing a set of objectives, players can improve the individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings of these chosen players, ensuring their competitiveness throughout the year. Additionally, players can even customise the appearance of their Evolutions Player Items with new designs and animated backgrounds, allowing them to showcase their progress and milestones achieved for their club.

Ultimate Team Evolutions in EA FC

The introduction of PlayStyles in Ultimate Team adds a fresh dynamic that transcends traditional overall ratings. It empowers players to construct their squads based on their knowledge of the players' actual on-pitch performances. PlayStyles takes this experience to the next level by bestowing unique abilities upon players, setting them apart from others on the field. These PlayStyles are prominently displayed on the Player Item, making it easy for users to identify the distinctive qualities and standout attributes of each player.

Evolutions in UT!

This innovative feature not only adds depth and personalisation to Ultimate Team but also elevates the gameplay experience by accurately reflecting how players perform on the pitch. With PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ at their disposal, players can strategically assemble their squads and demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of player abilities, creating an immersive and dynamic environment for FIFA enthusiasts worldwide.

With a roadmap of EA FC 24 released, we have a lot of new information being updated on RealSport101 so make sure you stay up to date with the latest EA FC 24 news!