EA FC 24: Best PlayStyles for EVERY player

EA Sports FC 24 is finally here with loads of players enjoying the newest title from EA through early access, the full release is almost here too, coming on 29 September with the standard edition of FC 24.

With a massive new feature added to the game being PlayStyles and Playstyles+, the community have a lot of opinions on this new feature with people suggesting it takes the skill gap away from the game.

As PlayStyles does give a huge boost to players in-game, why not take advantage of these by checking out all of the best PlayStyles to use per position and the best players for these roles!

Best PlayStyles for every position

The following list will take you through the best three PlayStyles that you should look out for in each position. Using the best PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24 can make a huge difference to your performance in-game.

The lists will also contain five of the best players that you can sign to your squad in Ultimate Team or in Career Mode.

Goalkeeper

Goalkeepers are an easy one, there are only six PlayStyles for this position, thus, you cannot go wrong. The best three PlayStyles that you should look out for are Quick Reflexes, Far Reach, and Footwork. These three PlayStyles will make sure your Goalkeeper is even better than their card suggests.

Gregor Kobel

André Onana

Kevin Trapp

Guglielmo Vicario

Dominik Livaković

Right back/left back

PlayStyles for fullbacks are fully dependent on what type of fullback you would like to have in your team. Are they attacking fullbacks, defensive or inverted? These three PlayStyles will help you find a good balance, Whipped Pass, Rapid, and Jockey.

Kieran Trippier

Reece James

Ashley Lawrence

Jeremie Frimpong

Ferland Mendy

Centre back

There are many PlayStyles that you can go for however these three are seen to be the most effective in FC 24, Block, Bruiser, and Anticipate.

Ronald Araujo

Presnel Kimpembe

Joško Gvardiol

Rúben Dias

Raphaël Varane

Central defensive midfielder

Yet again, this depends on the type of CDM you would like to have in your team but for a typical DM these are the best PlayStyles to look out for, Anticipate, Relentless and Intercept.

N'Golo Kante

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Fred

Grace Geyoro

Centre midfielder

For the CM position, you should look out for the following PlayStyles, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Intercept. Players with any of these PlayStyles will help your midfield win the ball back, control it and move the ball to maintain possession.

Luis Alberto

Thiago

Alexia Putellas

Leon Goretzka

Jude Bellingham

Centre attacking midfielder

For the CAM position, you should look out for the following PlayStyles, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Technical. Players with any of these PlayStyles will help moving from midfield to attack with passing accuracy and technical ability.

Martin Odegaard

Kevin De Bruyne

Debinha

Jamal Musiala

James Maddison

Left winger/right winger

If you are looking for a winger that can single-handedly help your team, make sure that you look out for these PlayStyles, Technical, Rapid, Finesse Shot and Quick Step.

Bernardo Silva

Ousmane Dembele

Federico Chiesa

Lauren James

Mohamed Salah

Striker

There are many PlayStyles that you can go for with Strikers depending on what type of striker you like to play with, fast and agile or a big number 9. The following PlayStyles will help you find a striker that is guaranteed to score goals Finesse Shot, Acrobatic, and Power Header.

Sam Kerr

Robert Lewandowski

Marie Katoto

Alexandra Popp

Elye Wahi

