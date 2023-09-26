EA FC 24: Best PlayStyles for EVERY player

EA Sports FC 24 is finally here with loads of players enjoying the newest title from EA through early access, the full release is almost here too, coming on 29 September with the standard edition of FC 24.
With a massive new feature added to the game being PlayStyles and Playstyles+, the community have a lot of opinions on this new feature with people suggesting it takes the skill gap away from the game.
As PlayStyles does give a huge boost to players in-game, why not take advantage of these by checking out all of the best PlayStyles to use per position and the best players for these roles!
Best PlayStyles for every position
The following list will take you through the best three PlayStyles that you should look out for in each position. Using the best PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24 can make a huge difference to your performance in-game.
The lists will also contain five of the best players that you can sign to your squad in Ultimate Team or in Career Mode.
Goalkeeper
Goalkeepers are an easy one, there are only six PlayStyles for this position, thus, you cannot go wrong. The best three PlayStyles that you should look out for are Quick Reflexes, Far Reach, and Footwork. These three PlayStyles will make sure your Goalkeeper is even better than their card suggests.
- Gregor Kobel
- André Onana
- Kevin Trapp
- Guglielmo Vicario
- Dominik Livaković
Right back/left back
PlayStyles for fullbacks are fully dependent on what type of fullback you would like to have in your team. Are they attacking fullbacks, defensive or inverted? These three PlayStyles will help you find a good balance, Whipped Pass, Rapid, and Jockey.
- Kieran Trippier
- Reece James
- Ashley Lawrence
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Ferland Mendy
Centre back
There are many PlayStyles that you can go for however these three are seen to be the most effective in FC 24, Block, Bruiser, and Anticipate.
- Ronald Araujo
- Presnel Kimpembe
- Joško Gvardiol
- Rúben Dias
- Raphaël Varane
Central defensive midfielder
Yet again, this depends on the type of CDM you would like to have in your team but for a typical DM these are the best PlayStyles to look out for, Anticipate, Relentless and Intercept.
- N'Golo Kante
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Fred
- Grace Geyoro
Centre midfielder
For the CM position, you should look out for the following PlayStyles, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Intercept. Players with any of these PlayStyles will help your midfield win the ball back, control it and move the ball to maintain possession.
- Luis Alberto
- Thiago
- Alexia Putellas
- Leon Goretzka
- Jude Bellingham
Centre attacking midfielder
For the CAM position, you should look out for the following PlayStyles, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Technical. Players with any of these PlayStyles will help moving from midfield to attack with passing accuracy and technical ability.
- Martin Odegaard
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Debinha
- Jamal Musiala
- James Maddison
Left winger/right winger
If you are looking for a winger that can single-handedly help your team, make sure that you look out for these PlayStyles, Technical, Rapid, Finesse Shot and Quick Step.
- Bernardo Silva
- Ousmane Dembele
- Federico Chiesa
- Lauren James
- Mohamed Salah
Striker
There are many PlayStyles that you can go for with Strikers depending on what type of striker you like to play with, fast and agile or a big number 9. The following PlayStyles will help you find a striker that is guaranteed to score goals Finesse Shot, Acrobatic, and Power Header.
- Sam Kerr
- Robert Lewandowski
- Marie Katoto
- Alexandra Popp
- Elye Wahi
