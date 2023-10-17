FC 24: Trailblazers Le Sommer SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and in just the first few weeks of the game's release, we have been given tons of content by EA!

Trailblazers continue to make waves in Ultimate Team, and EA has just released a Squad Building Challenge for Eugenie Le Sommer, a French striker for the Lyon women's team, here are the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC as part of their Trailblazers promo, with Eugenie Le Sommer being added to Ultimate Team.

Lyon women's team have started their season spectacularly, winning all four of their opening games of the season in the D1 Arkema.

click to enlarge + 2 Le Sommer Trailblazers

That's much better than the men's team who are currently 17th in the league, with zero wins in EIGHT matches!

Le Sommer has been instrumental in the success of her side early on this campaign, scoring four goals and assisting once in their opening games!

Here is how to complete the Le Sommer Trailblazers SBC in the cheapest way possible!

Le Sommer SBC

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11.

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Le Sommer SBC solution

That's all you have to do complete the Trailblazers Le Sommer Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With a five-star weak foot and four-star skills, this French forward could be a great addition to your Ultimate Team, and will only cost you around 20k coins, a bargain!

