FC 24 Ultimate Team: Trail Blazers Promo Leaks & Release Date

FC 24 has been out for the past few weeks, and fans have their Ultimate Teams fully created for the Weekend League. With many promos in the game already, we have one very special promo coming up soon!

So without further ado let's take a look at FC 24 Trail Blazers!

FC 24 Trail Blazers release date

When does Trail Blazers come out in FC 24?

Leaked information that has been provided so far suggests that Trail Blazers will be out next week 9 October - 13 October, yet we are unsure what day exactly this promo will come out!

This promo will come out on the same week as Future Stars making it likely that there will be one promo drop on the Wednesday 11 October and one on the Friday 13 October.

What is Trail Blazers promo in FC 24

This promo will be given to players who have had a good start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Rewarding players for having a good start to the season. Fans are concerned that promos like this are making POTM and TOTW pointless as there has already been a huge influx of special cards just three weeks into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Trail Blazers leaked players

So far we have 5 players leaked that will be in the Trail Blazers promo next week.

We are yet to know more about this promo in terms of player ratings or upgrades however we will update this page as soon as we know!

Son Heung-min

Harry Kane

Jude Bellingham

Takefusa Kubo

Lautaro Martinez

