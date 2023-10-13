FC 24: Premier League September POTM Son SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, with the second Weekend League underway!

Talking of SBCs, EA has released the new Premier League POTM, and it's an unbelievable player! Heung-Min Son is the Premier League September POTM, making him the second Spurs player in as many months to win the award! Here is how to complete the Son SBC and the cheapest solutions.

Premier League September POTM Son SBC Cheapest Solutions

Korean striker Heung-Min Son is the winner of the Player of the Month award for September, and is unbelievably good in FC 24!

He has gone from an 87-rated left winger to an 89-rated striker and looks like one of the best in the game.

Son's Squad Building Challenge requires SIX squads and is valued at an estimated 713k coins! This is a lot of money, however, we believe completing this SBC would be very much worth it!

Let's take a look at how to complete the Son POTM SBC and its cheapest solutions.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

And there we have it! There's the cheapest solutions to complete the Premier League September POTM Heung-Min Son SBC!

