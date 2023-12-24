FC 24: 5 improvements the game NEEDS in 2024

Our Christmas list has been written...

FC 24 has been out for several months now, and it has been a rollercoaster journey for the developers and fans alike.

With the festive holidays in full swing, we have conjured up a list of five things we would love to see come to FC 24, from gameplay changes to Career Mode, and Ultimate Team updates.

So without further ado, let's take a look at our FC 24 Christmas wishes for the year ahead.

Silver Stars Return

Content in FC 24 has been mega, and there have been SBCs, objectives, and the introduction of Evolutions added to the game daily, which we think is amazing. However, there is a small piece of our hearts missing, and that is Silver Stars. It feels as if bronze and silver cards are pointless in FC 24, and although Evolutions gives the option to change either variant into a gold card, the Silver Stars promo cards were special. We miss fighting it out in Silver Lounge Friendlies to earn a Silver TOTW Romarinho and would love to see its return.

More love for Career Mode

There's no shying away from the fact that Ultimate Team is receiving all the love from EA and it is understandably at the forefront of their mind when it comes to content, and updates due to the money that it brings in. That being said, there are still millions of players who buy the game for Career Mode, and there needs to be some major changes to the beloved game mode. We could touch on this subject for hours, but as a summary, our wish for Career Mode is that there are new and more immersive cutscenes, realistic objectives, and more player and board interactions, as the game mode has become repetitive.

No TOTW cards in SBCs

SBCs have released thick and fast in FC 24, and there has been a common theme in the majority of them. EA has made it a necessity in almost every SBC this year, that you need to submit a TOTW card, yet they hardly come out in packs and are incredibly expensive on the transfer market. Our solution would be for TOTW cards to be required much less in SBCs, or for the pack weight to increase!

Improvement to Evolutions

Evolutions have taken Ultimate Team by storm this year, and we are huge fans of the new addition to the game. Being able to upgrade players that aren't necessarily meta or high-rated is a fantastic concept, but the novelty of using Evolution cards is wearing off. EA needs to ensure that EVOs keep up with the power curve that they have created with their endless promo releases. We would love to see Evolutions succeed, and use more EVO players in our teams. Especially, Evolutions of bronze, and silver players!

Automatic win if opponents quit

Our final Christmas wish is simple, and we believe that every FC 24 player will agree with our suggestion. When playing online, in Weekend League, or Division Rivals, opponents often leave at 0-0, which can be very frustrating, especially when using loan cards, or when you're deep into a Weekend League cycle. Leaving when the game is level means that the game played is pointless, yet the biggest loser is always the player who doesn't leave. We think the best solution for rage quits, is to give the other player a win if their opponent quits.

There we have it, our five Christmas wishes for FC 24. Although we don't think many of these wishes will be fixed by New Year, we can always hope!

What is your FC 24 Christmas wish?

