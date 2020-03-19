MLB The Show 20: Diamond Dynasty guide – how to earn stubs, Showdown, Conquest, Battle Royale, Moments, Events, & more

Playstation Store Mega March Sale: Our 3 Best Offers – Fallout 4, Resident Evil 2, Borderlands 3 & more

The Playstation Store currently has some big offers for you to enjoy while you are stuck at home.

by Henry Medrano Mar 19, 2020
mega march sale

The Playstation Store has a pretty nice sale going on right now.

The Mega March Sale just started and it will run until 30 March, offering some great discounts on big titles.

This is great considering a lot of people are staying at home to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus and therefore, more people are spending their time gaming.

Here are the best three offers we could find.

Borderlands 3

One of the bigger titles that is being promoted in their sale is Borderlands 3.

borderlands 3 playstation store mega march sale
BOOM – Borderlands 3 kept the same type of graphics the franchise is known for

The Borderlands 3 Digital Deluxe Edition has a 54% discount. This bundle includes a copy of the game, three cosmetic packs, one weapons pack, and Equippable XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods.

The third entry in the Borderland series came out in September of last year, and it was one of those franchise that didn’t receive a sequel for years. Borderlands 2 came out in 2012.

Resident Evil 2

The standard edition of the Resident Evil 2 remake has a 51% discount on the store.

resident evil 2 playstation store mega march sale
LEON – Leon Kennedy is one of the main protagonists of the game

This reimagination of the 1998 game was one of the biggest single-player games of last year.

The nostalgia that kicked in for a lot of fans was a big part of its success. Capcom manages to bring some of the things they learned from Resident Evil 7 to this remake and it was acclaimed by the critics and fans.

Ultimately, the game was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019.

It is also the best time to start playing this entry since its successor is also getting a remake soon with Resident Evil 3.

Fallout 4

Even though is not the latest entry in the franchise, that 67% discount on the Fallout 4 GOTY Edition looks pretty damn good!

fallout 4 playstation mega march sale
WASTELAND – Fallout 4 offers a lot of things to do in the wasteland

On top of the normal game, this edition includes all the six DLC expansions that came after its initial launch.

Fallout 4 was initially launched in November of 2015 and it features a lot of missions, especially secondary missions. Its versatility and mechanics offers a lot of things to do so you won’t get bored that easily when playing it.

Other great games like The Last of Us Remastered, The Outer Worlds, Overcooked 2, The Forest, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have some great discounts that you should definitely check out.

Written by Henry Medrano

