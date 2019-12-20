Half-Life Alyx PSVR: Will the new game be on Playstation?

Valve Software’s Half-Life: Alyx is launching in a matter of months, and since it’s going to require a VR headset, players might start considering a major hardware purchase in the near future.

PSVR

Currently, we know that Half-Life: Alyx will release on Steam, supporting only PC VR headsets such as Valve Index, Vive, Oculus, and Windows MR.

This means you won’t be able to play the game on PSVR.

However, this doesn’t mean you should give up hope for the title to appear on Sony’s headset in the future.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Valve has released a couple of important games on PlayStation platforms in the past.

Of course, this doesn’t mean for sure that you’ll be able to play Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR.

It’s likely that Valve will want to keep this game exclusive to Steam, at the very least for the immediate future.

The moral of the story is – don’t expect Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR for a good while, but don’t count it out entirely either.

