Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Time Period: Viking Era, Links to Origins and Odyssey, Future and More!

Ubisoft’s upcoming triple A title is set during the Viking Era, a long awaited period for the series!

The next Assassin’s Creed game is set to release later this year. Ubisoft announced “Valhalla” at the end of April with a reveal trailer.

This showed us that the game will be set in the Viking Era, around 793-1066.

This will give us more story detailing how the Assassin’s Creed brotherhood traversed the world and found themselves influencing huge events in history.

This time period is one that fans have wanted for a little while now. Clearly Ubisoft has started listening to the fans to deliver content that the players want.

We’re excited to get our hands on the next episode of the AC saga, with no official release date, we’ll have to wait for more information from Ubisoft regarding a possible date.

Viking Era

We know from the trailer, that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set during the Viking era.

RAGNAROK – Continue the Assassin’s Creed Dynasty, and discover more origins of the AC family.

This seems like it will give the game a more realistic and gritty feel when compared to the games set in Ancient Greece and Italy.

The Viking era is between the years 793 to 1066 so we won’t be getting any fancy tech, as we’ve seen in the previous games.

AC Origins is set in Egypt in around the year 40-50 BC. This game’s setting was the oldest until Odyssey came out.

ODIN IS WITH US – We expect Valhalla will explore some Viking/Nordic Mythology, given the title and content in the trailer.

Odyssey is set in Ancient Greece in the year 431 BC, making it the furthest back in time, of all the AC games.

Valhalla is probably going to link these two games to the rest of the Assassin’s Creed story.

Due to the time frame of the Viking Era, Valhalla will likely be set a few years before the first Assassins Creed game so we may see a link back to Assassins Creed 1.

Future of Assassin’s Creed

We’ve experienced almost every time period in the Assassin’s Creed Saga.

TAKE OVER – Explore and conquer multiple countries in Europe as a Viking warrior!

It seems, in more recent years, Ubisoft has decided to drop the modern side of the AC storyline. We may see a game solely dedicated to the future of the Assassin’s Creed.

Some locations that we may see in the future are Russia and Japan, and India. This has been explored in the Chronicles series but hasn’t been made into a fully-fledged title.

We may also see a game set in Mongolia, based around Genghis Khan.

We know of Darim from the first Assassin’s Creed game, who is known for killing Genghis Khan. This could lead to an interesting story and character for both Darim and Altair.