Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Plot: Vikings, Locations, Ships, Ending, Templars & more

Leaks suggest that we will follow the story of a character called Jora as we meet him in a siege of Paris.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news is increasing day-by-day, with the Inside Xbox Gameplay Reveal likely to unveil even more answers.

The plot is taking shape as we know it is set during the Viking age, but what can we deduce so far?

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Location

We know the location for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla thanks to a special reveal video of a live drawing for the game.

With rolling hills and icy mountains it looks like we are heading north to Valhalla!

GET READY – This is the first look we have at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

With ship-based missions and battles against enemies to look forward to, this could be the biggest Assassin’s Creed game we’ve seen so far.

Trailer

The reveal trailer arrives on Thursday, 30 April 2020, so expect aspects to revealed and even more theories to come!

Plot

Of course, it’s difficult to guess what the plot of the game could be, but we are expecting the Viking invasion of Britain.

The trailer reveals quite a lot when we dig deeper.

The narrator is believed to be King Alfred the Great, who dealt with the Vikings during the 9th Century.

REVEAL YOURSELF – Is this King Alfred the Great?

He finally made an agreement with the Vikings, but not after significant bloodshed.

The official Ubisoft site reads:

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla. Ubisoft.com

READ MORE: Which consoles is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on?

In the trailer, Eivor is male, but with the Ubisoft store selling a female character too, it looks to be your choice.

If you want to find out even more details about the characters, head to the Assassin’s Creed Fandom page.

Possible ending?

No, this does not contain spoilers, but using history we can start guessing the climax to Valhalla.

There was a continuous tug of war between the Anglo-Saxons and the Vikings during the 1st Century AD.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Possible Endings

King Alfred attempted to keep the peace by giving the Danes certain areas of England, but he was ultimately poisoned.

Could this be by Eivor in Valhalla? We’ll have to wait and see.

Sailing missions

The cover suggests boats will appear and that does support what was circulating online last year.

SEA WARFARE: It looks like we’ll be seeing the return of sea battles

A Reddit post from user ‘u/NotDeletedUser’ detailed how they have spoken to a Ubisoft Developer, which confirm the majority of leaks that have released.

Leaked Images

The leaked images seem to be in the same style as previous Assassin’s Creed games, especially if you look at the character posture.

However, it’s fair to say that they are very blurry and clearly portray very early beta gameplay.

FOR ODIN: This leak seems to show a viking charging in to a settlement on horseback

This makes it difficult to depict any discerning features that increase the reliability of the leaks.

The images allegedly show the main character ‘Jora’ in many different settings.

READ MORE: PS5’s release date, price, launch titles and everything else you need to know

From these images, we can get an idea for how we will traverse the story – both through the ‘parkour’ side of the game and on horseback.

TO THE DEATH: We get an early glimpse of viking combat in this leak

For any more information on the plot and character’s, we will have to wait for an official announcement from Ubisoft.

This is expected to be in February, alongside the announcement of the PS5, where we will hopefully see some official gameplay to confirm some of these leaks.

The official cinematic trailer gave away a ton of other plot clues – check out our trailer breakdown here.