Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: In-App Purchases & Microtransactions – Weapons, Gear, Craft Resources, Editions & More

The last Assassin’s Creed title featured in-app purchases, so why would Valhalla be any different?

Ubisoft is preparing to deliver a blockbuster of a game this year, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirmed to be launching on October 20 2020.

There are plenty of things that will be new to the game (in the words of the series’ Creative Director, but there are some features that are very likely to carry on from Valhalla’s predecessors.

Continue below for more details on how microtransactions could look in the 12th main Assassin’s Creed title.

Will There be In-App Purchases?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey featured optional microtransactions, range from legendary grade gear to hordes of upgrade materials.

This left a sour taste for some.

Microtransactions are known to impact the gaming experience, leaving players wondering if things have been designed in a way to drive them to pay.

Odyssey‘s in-game store included many more items than in Origins – however, there are plenty of hidden systems to ensure that non-paying players are not left behind.

For example, all of the purchasable items overlapped with things you could get by just progressing through the story.

If Assassin’s Creed Valhalla does have in-app purchases, we can expect it to follow a similar blueprint.

Editions

There is a UK exclusive edition listed at GAME, and it isn’t much more than the standard edition!

At just £57.99, the Drakkar Edition is pretty great value.

It comes with the base game and The Berserker Longship Pack, which gives you a unique figurehead and set of new sails for your ship.

You also get a skin to customise your raven and a set of runes to sharpen your weapon or gear of choice.

