Assassins Creed Valhalla: How to use Photo Mode – PC, PS4, Xbox, Edit Photos & More

Ubisoft’s epic series has left us with plenty of memorable moments, so find out how to capture them here!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will set itself apart from its predecessors by providing a unique take on the RPG experience.

The Viking-themed entry will be the 12th in the series, featuring plenty of glorious combat and raiding, with a central focus on ‘obtaining power’.

You’ll want to capture some of your biggest accomplishments when the game finally launches in October, and we’re expecting to see a ‘Photo Mode’ feature like in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Using ‘Photo Mode’ is pretty straightforward, but there are a few sequences that you should know about before giving it a go.

Continue below for all the steps that you need to follow when setting it up.

How to Open Photo Mode

Before anything, you need to make sure that it has been enabled.

CAPTURE MOMENTS WITH FRIENDS: You can create your very own mercenary that joins friends in their raids!

If you need to do this, head over to the Options menu, select the Gameplay tab and click the ‘Photo Mode’ so that it says ‘On’.

After opening Odyssey, Players can access it by clicking both R3 and L3 (the analogue sticks).

On PC, ‘Photo Mode’ can be brought up by clicking F3.

How to Take & Edit Photos

When ‘Photo Mode’ is activated, time will freeze, allowing players to tweak their pictures.

SEIZE THE MOMENT: We’ve all had a moment that we wish we could have captured

Zooming in and out feels intuitive, and clicking L3 (the left analogue stick) will bring up additional editing options.

When the photo is all lined up, click the ‘X’ button on PS4, the ‘A’ button on Xbox One, or ‘E’ on PC to capture it.

Photos will be automatically uploaded to Ubisoft servers with the option to save locally to the player’s console.

And it’s as simple as that!