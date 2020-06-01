Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have dismemberment? Finishing Moves, Next Gameplay Reveal, Details, and more

It looks set to be one of the most brutal instalments to date, but will the title have this gruesome feature?

With claims of an all-new combat system, will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have dismemberment?

Keep reading for all the (gruesome) details!

‘Brutal Combat’

The hype surrounding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is certainly ramping up, especially around some of the new features to the gameplay.

We know that there are settlement management, sailing, and even politics to engage in, but what about that all-important action?

DUAL WIELDING: Double the ax, double the fun!

The general message from Ubisoft’s marketing could be interpreted as this instalment being a much more ‘brutal’ entry into the Assassin’s Creed series.

The official website states that a new combat system will let you ‘bash, dismember, and decapitate your foes.’

So will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have dismemberment? That’s a big ‘yes’.

Will you be able to turn it off?

With its predecessors, players were able to turn off gore in the settings. This is a handy option to have and features in many titles that release nowadays.

While we don’t have any official confirmation or details surrounding this, we could assume that this will also carry through to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

So, if all the limbs flying left, right and center are taking away from your gaming experience – you could be in luck!

Finishing moves

The Assassin’s Creed games are well known for their brutal, but incredibly stylish, finishing moves.

These moves change depending on the weapon you’re using, and add a very satisfying element to combat.

While we’re yet to see much of the finishing moves in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we did potentially catch one in the second gameplay reveal.

KNEE TO THY FACE? Could this be one of the new finishing moves?

This could be a finishing move, albeit a less brutal one, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to see just how brutal the combat can get.

When will we see more gameplay?

All signs are pointing to another Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay reveal being shown at the Ubisoft Foward on 12 July 2020.

After a somewhat mixed reception with the last reveal, which resulted in an apology from Creative Director Ashraf Ismail on Twitter, we could see much more gameplay this time around.

For everything Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from gameplay to plot details and everything in between – be sure to check back in with us.

