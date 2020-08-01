Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X: Release Date, FPS, Loading Times, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery, and more

We turn our attention to the next-gen version of this highly anticipated Viking RPG.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming soon, but there are still some big questions surrounding what it’ll be like on Xbox Series X.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released for Xbox One on 17 November, however, we still don’t have an official release date for the Xbox Series X version.

POWERHOUSE: The next-gen console will certainly pack a punch

Thanks to a few next-gen features, you shouldn’t be too concerned about when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releases for Xbox Series X though.

Here’s why.

Smart Delivery

Smart Delivery is set for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which means that if you download the game, you’ll automatically have the next-gen version if you upgrade to Xbox Series X.

A HELPING HAND: Microsoft’s feature ensures no doubling up on payments!

It’s the perfect solution if you don’t want to pay twice for the same game!

Downloading the game on Xbox One is a great choice, unless you’re waiting for the Xbox Series X to release so you could play from start to finish on next-gen.

Backwards Compatibility

Thanks to this nifty, but admittedly confusing, feature you’ll be able to play the Xbox One disc version of the game on the Xbox Series X.

MOVE BETWEEN TWO WORLDS: Backwards compatibility allows for seamless transitions between current and next-gen consoles

There’s talk of various performance enhancements to do with stabler frame-rates and fast loading times if you do run the Xbox One disc on the Series X.

However, we haven’t seen this in action with the game just yet.

FPS on Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X is capable of playing games at 120fps at 4K.

Now don’t get too excited just yet, as in reality it would be understandable if these two numbers didn’t go hand in hand.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Romance Options

Reportedly, the game will run at a minimum of 30 fps at 4K – which is by no means something to turn your nose up at. In fact, many of the Assassin’s Creed games run at 30 fps at around 1080p – and they look fantastic.

Loading Speeds

The Xbox Series X is a seriously powerful machine on paper, and this certainly extends to loading times.

Loading times are set to be greatly reduced. This means more time playing in the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and less time waiting for the game and its enormous map to load.

We’re looking forward to seeing this in action come Holiday 2020.

Editions, Price and Pre-orders

At the moment, there is only information for Xbox One versions of the game. There have been an abundance of special editions and in-game bonuses too.

Head to out Pre-order and Editions guide for the breakdown of which version may be best for you.

For everything Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and all the latest news – be sure to check back in with us.