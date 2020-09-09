header decal
Assassin's Creed

09 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on the same day as Xbox Series X!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on the same day as Xbox Series X!

After Microsoft revealed the release date of their next-gen consoles, Ubisoft has made a few changes!

New Release Date

link decal

What about the PS5?

Fans of the Assassin's Creed franchise have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Ubisoft's new title, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Well, there's good news, as we won't be waiting as long as we initially thought! Keep reading to find out more.

New Release Date

After Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X will launch on 10 November 2020, Ubisoft tweeted to reveal that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release will be brought forward to the same date!

WHY WAIT? Ubisoft’s tweet confirmed the new release date for AC Valhalla

That means we'll get our hands on the game a whole week before the intial release date, and you'll be able to dive straight into next-gen gameplay with the Xbox Series X or S.

What about the PS5?

Currently, Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC.

With no official release date for the PS5, we're still unsure of when the game will arrive to Sony's next-gen console.

However, it's likely that Sony will reveal the PS5's release date soon, now that Microsoft has made the first move.

To read more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla, including gameplay, character customisation and more, head here.

