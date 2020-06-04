Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 FPS: Details, Gameplay, Specs and more

What could we potentially see from Sony’s next-gen console when running the upcoming viking rpg?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the PS5 is set to release in Holiday 2020, but it’s the fps (frames per second) rate that has some people talking.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fps?

The specs for the PS5 certainly look impressive.

One particular trait of the PS5 is in relation to sheer speed, especially with loading times.

However, another exciting claim is that PS5 will be able to run games in 4K at 60 fps.

Eurogamer Portugal reached out to Ubisoft following an ‘Optimized for Series X’ listing. The listing on the Xbox website reportedly did not mention anything about 60 fps, and Ubisoft replied with a statement.

They said that they ‘can guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS.’

It would be understandable if people could think that this was the final fps for the title, however, this is yet to be confirmed explicitly by Ubisoft.

It should also be noted that this applies to a query surrounding Xbox Series X, not PS5.

As the statement reads, it will run at 30 FPS at least, which could mean that the final release runs at a higher FPS also.

With the release still months away for PS5, we’re going to have to wait until we see the game in action to know more!

What’s the difference between 30 fps and 60 fps?

Wolfgang put together a video that does a great job of showing the differences between 30 fps and 60 fps with non-other than Assassin’s Creed Origins itself!

You’ll notice that at 60 fps, the animation appears much smoother and fluid.

Importantly, at 30 fps, the game looks fantastic still! So we expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 to look even better!

There is still so much about the PS5 still to be revealed, so we can only speculate as to what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s fps on the console will be.

With the recent postponement of the PS5 reveal event, we’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out more about what the PS5 has in store for us.

