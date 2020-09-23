Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

Sherwood Forest location revealed

The reveal came as a response to a fan’s question on Twitter, asking about Robin Hood’s involvement in the game.

McDevitt confirmed that the character will not be appearing, but did tease us with a little more information.

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt, explained in his tweet that the reason why Hood would not appear in the game was due to the time period it is set, as Valhalla is set around 300 years before his rise to fame.

McDevitt then elaborates about a “certain famous forest”, of course this is in reference to Sherwood Forest, before suggesting that fans could pretend to be Hood’s ancestors whilst exploring the forest.

Other locations in the game

The map revolves around four major kingdoms of England – Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia and Mercia.

This includes three major cities – London, Winchester and Jórvík (otherwise known as York).

The iconic landmark Stonehenge will also appear in the game, which was already 4,000 years old during Alfred the Great’s reign.

You can also return to the Viking’s homeland of Norway at any time.

New map set to be the biggest yet

We don’t yet know the exact size of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map, but Ubisoft producer Julien Laferriere has confirmed that Valhalla’s map is bigger than Odyssey’s.

The map includes the creation of the whole of England and a part of Norway.

