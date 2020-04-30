Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay: New features, combat system, dialogue choices, RPG mechanics, map, enemies & more

Ubisoft has already unveiled a ton of information regarding gameplay mechanics in the new game.

Ubisoft unveiled the official cinematic trailer for the brand new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There are loads of hints regarding the game’s plot, but recently we’ve just found out more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay.

However, one thing we won’t have to guess at is the game’s mechanics as Ubisoft has already divulged a fair bit of information.

Keep reading as we outline everything we know about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

More than just raids

Even though the trailer showed off some impressive battle sequences, it looks like the game will be more than just intense action!

According to Ubisoft nearly every decision you make has lasting effects throughout the world and using violence isn’t the only way forward.

Apparently, using persuasion in dialogue with people can also be an effective tool at a time when diplomacy could come in handy!

It looks like the journey is very much open to be altered depending on your the political alliances you build, combat strategies you employ, and dialogue choices you make.

Launch Assaults

Ubisoft has confirmed that you’ll be able to launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England.

TIME TO RAID: You’ll control your own clan through various raids

You’ll have control over a clan in which you can conduct surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.

Enemies

Ubisoft has also confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature the most varied collection of enemies ever found in Assassin’s Creed!

With the sheer quantity of different enemies in Odyssey, we start to understand just how vast the Valhalla universe is going to be.

Fighting Mechanics

In the new game, you’ll be able to unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes.

FIGHT LIKE A VIKING: There’s a whole array of fighting styles on the new game

You can also fight smart, by choosing the right tactics, opting to either dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

Map

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could well have the largest map to date.

That’s because Ubisoft has stated that you will ‘explore a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England’.

That’s right, the new map will cover both Norway and England!

RPG Mechanics

The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader.

PLAY YOUR WAY: You’ll carve your own path in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

You’ll be able to influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle.

You’ll forge your own path across England, either through fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or by forming strategic alliances and triumph using wit.

To read more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, such as the release date, trailer info, leaks and more, head here.