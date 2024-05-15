The WWE 2K24 Hardcore DLC is finally here and it brings some of the biggest ECW legends to the virtual squared circle.

It marks the return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk to the franchise, and introduces the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz, Sandman, Terry Funk, and WWE Hall of Famer and former ECW manager Paul Heyman.

WWE 2K24 Hardcore DLC

As the name indicates, this DLC is about celebrating ECW, the most extreme and hardcore wrestling company ever. To do that this DLC brings the following ECW wrestling legends to WWE 2K24: Get The Tables!

CM Punk

The Dudley Boyz

Sandman

Terry Funk

ECW manager Paul Heyman

Former WWE, ECW, World Heavyweight, Intercontinental Champion, and perhaps the most outspoken mind in all of wrestling, CM Punk, also known as "The Best in the World”, headlines this DLC pack.

Devon Get The Tables!

CM Punk is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and fans are thrilled to see him return to the WWE 2K franchise, and finally be able to play with him again.

Many players were using the popular CM Punk Community Creation to be able to play with "The Best in the World”, but users can now buy the Hardcore DLC and have access to the official version of his character.

As mentioned above, CM Punk isn't the only wrestling legend this pack introduces, as The Dudley Boyz, Sandman, Terry Funk, and ECW manager Paul Heyman playable characters were also introduced.

Each one of these wrestling legends also comes with their own MyFACTION card. So you can now make your MyFACTION truly extreme!

