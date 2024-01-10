The best in the world has returned to WWE

WWE 2K23 proved to be an outstanding addition to the series and wrestling fans across the world can start getting excited for the release of WWE 2K24.

Set to release in March this year, WWE 2K24 promises to build on the success of last year's game and continue the series' revival.

One of the most anticipated parts of this year's game, as ever, will be its roster and the potential return of CM Punk.

A WWE exile for many years, Punk has finally returned to WWE and can now make his return to the gaming squared circle.

Check below for everything you need to know about the return of CM Punk in WWE 2K24.

Will CM Punk be in WWE 2K24?

Right now, there is no official confirmation that CM Punk will be returning to WWE 2K24.

Punk, once a vilified character in WWE, made his shocking return to the company at Survivor Series in 2023, breaking the internet and stunning the wrestling community.

After a public breakup and high-profile run in WWE's competitor, AEW, a return to the 'Big W' looked unlikely, but that all changed last year.

click to enlarge + 2 NO MORE CUSTOMS - CM Punk is set to be added for real in WWE 2K24

Now, with Punk firmly embedded in WWE and searching to main event WrestleMania, it seems almost a certainty that the former leader of the Straight Edge Society would return in WWE 2K24.

However, given Punk's fairly late arrival on the roster in terms of 2K's development cycle, it could mean that Punk will be a DLC addition, rather than a playable character from the start.

One thing is for certain, 2K will not want to miss out on Punk's return and will no doubt act quickly in order to include the cult of personality in the promotional material for this year's game.

Big Potential

Whilst CM Punk's WWE return is exciting for many reasons, it could almost be more exciting for years to come.

Right now, there is no indication as to who could be the focus Showcase superstar for WWE 2K24, but we'd wager that someone like Cody Rhodes could be taking that spot.

click to enlarge + 2 SHOWCASE PUNK?! - We could see a new CM Punk Showcase in the future

Whilst his arrival at Survivor Series would almost certainly rule him out of the running this year, CM Punk's return could mean an update showcase mode for the much-loved superstar in the future.

Either way, Punk is a huge addition to the 2K roster and his return is certain to get fans even more excited about this year's release.

WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 is yet to be fully revealed by 2K Games but Sunday 24 January is currently the date to look out for.

Usually revealed at WWE's Royal Rumble event, the hype around 2K24 is only set to heighten once the game is showcased.

After the critical and commercial success of WWE 2K23, we're excited to see what 2K Games has up its sleeve this year.

