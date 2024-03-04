Devastate your opponents with this move.

Do you want to know how to springboard in WWE 2K24? If the answer is yes, then you're definitely in the right place. With this WWE 2K24 springboard guide, you'll learn everything you need to know about this technique and give your opponents a hard time.

For those who don't know, springboarding is a pretty cool technique often used in WWE and refers to a move where a wrestler uses ropes to fly themselves toward the opponent to perform an attack. So, by performing this move in the latest WWE entry, you can devastate your opponents.

Without further ado, let's find out how to springboard in WWE 2K24,

How to springboard in WWE 2K24

In WWE, a springboard technique is always more valuable than a solid punch, and wrestlers who can perform it always stand out.

Since a 500 lb wrestler cannot jump over the ropes to his/her opponent, not every wrestler can perform this move. However, it's important to note that all cruiserweights are eligible to springboard.

To springboard, you need to press LB on Xbox or L1 on PlayStation when near the ropes, then press LB+X/L1+Square when you are holding the ropes to perform the springboard.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Visual Concepts A wrestler is performing springboard in WWE 2K24.

You can perform pretty cool springboard techniques from the ring ropes towards your opponent, from the corner to your opponent in the ring, from the apron into the ring, from the apron to the ringside, and from inside the ring to an opponent at the ringside.

If you ask which wrestler is more suitable for this technique, we will definitely answer you: Rey Mysterio. Yes, although this little guy is no longer as fast and agile as he used to be, he is still quite difficult for opponents and is especially suitable for moves such as springboarding.

Let's make things a little tough: Running Springboard

Giving your opponents a good beating before pinning them is a great strategy. It makes it easier to win the match and is also quite enjoyable.

Running Springboard is always an option to take things a little further and toughen a bit. However, doing this may be more difficult than the standard one. If you do it correctly, it looks very cool and can increase the damage you deal to your opponent.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Visual Concepts A female wrestler entrance in WWE 2K24.

To perform a Running Springboard, have your wrestler run towards the ropes and press any X/A/Y or Square/Circle/X attack button before contacting the ropes.

Here, your character will quickly jump back from the ropes and attack the opponent. However, your opponent's position, that is, timing, is also important here. Otherwise, all these efforts may be in vain.

Those are all the details you need to know to perform a springboard in WWE 2K24.

