Learn how to upload your face into WWE 2K24!

04 Mar 2024 3:22 PM +00:00

WWE 2K24, one of the most anticipated sports games of the year, is finally here, and it delivers a great gaming experience.

The title allows you to do a plethora of things, including uploading face scans that you can use to create custom Superstars. This makes the customization options in the game almost endless, and that's one of the main reasons why the wrestling community loves WWE 2K24.

So let's find out How to upload face scans in WWE 2K24.

How to upload face scans in WWE 2K24

Being able to upload your face scan into WWE 2K24 allows you to create your custom Superstars. But that is not all, as you can also create other customs Superstars and even unique title belts

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: WWE 2K

All of that is possible due to the logo uploader feature you can find in Community Creations.

To upload your face scan into WWE 2K24 you need to follow these steps:

Enter WWE 2K24

Go to the WWE 2K website

Click on the Upload Images option

Then select the platform you are playing WWE 2K24 on

Select the image type you want to upload

It's important that you ensure all the images you upload are JPG or PNG files, and that they don't exceed the 1MB size.

click to enlarge + 2

After you have uploaded your image, you can then use it in-game by following these simple steps:

Go to the WWE 2K24 Main Menu

Select the Online tab

Click on the Community Creations option

Click on Image Manager

All the images you have uploaded will show up there

Once you have redeemed your image from the Image Manager, you can then use it in Community Creations to create new Superstars, title belts, arenas, and much more.

