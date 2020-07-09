WWE 2K Battlegrounds Gameplay: Characters, Trailer, Release Date, Pre-Order, Trailer & More

Special game modes like Steel Cage and Royal Rumble will be available in the game, coming later this year.

2K has just revealed a load of details about WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which is welcome news considering how WWE 2K21 will not arrive this year.

Here, we discuss the gameplay from the upcoming game which has been revealed in an official trailer!

Coming this September, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the upcoming multiplayer game that takes the battle to an arcade-inspired setting!

GIVE THEM A SHOW: The full list of playable WWE superstars is insane!

Battlegrounds will feature on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Gameplay

Battlegrounds will offer players tons of customizable features and the ability to create their own characters!

STUCK BETWEEN THE ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: Do not panic – the game will retail for only $39.99 / £34.99

Players will use special abilities and power-ups against each other in the Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, and much more.

You’ll be able to compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world!

You can even battle it out in local multiplayer and dominate your friends!

Roster

WWE legends like Andre The Giant, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Edge and John Cena are set to feature in the game.

THE AMIGO: You will be able to battle in locations all around the world!

But that’s barely scratching the surface of the insane pool of WWE superstars set to feature in the game.

Head on over to the WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster for the full list.

Pre-Order

For a bargain price, the world of WWE is your oyster, with insane battleground action as your favourite WWE Superstars and Legends.

TAG-TEAM: You can already pre-order both editions of the game!

The Standard Edition of Battlegrounds will set players on all platforms back a mere $39.99 / £34.99.

There’s also the Deluxe Edition, costing $49.99 / £44.99 on all platforms.

You can pre-order both editions here.

Trailer

The game’s clunky aesthetic actually looks very impressive for a game that costs surprisingly little at release.

The official trailer gives us a taste of exactly what we can expect in September!