WWE 2K23 DLC COUNTDOWN: Revel with Wyatt pack coming soon

WWE 2K23 has arrived to much critical acclaim, with fans and critics alike agreeing that this year's game has raised the standard for wrestling games.

The extensive roster and remarkable gameplay stand WWE 2K23 above the rest, but the fun is far from over.

As ever, through the WWE 2K23 Season Pass, more Superstars will be added throughout the game's cycle.

The next pack to arrive is one certain to bring plenty of hype, with the Revel With Wyatt pack next up on the slate.

Check below for the full details.

WWE 2K23 Revel with Wyatt DLC Countdown

It's almost time for the next DLC pack to arrive in WWE 2K23.

The Revel with Wyatt pack is set to arrive in WWE 2K23 on Wednesday, July 19, bringing a host of new and exciting stars to the roster.

Coming in this pack:

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Sarah Logan

Joe Gacy

Blaire Davenport

2K has also confirmed that Bray Wyatt persona Uncle Howdy has been added to the pack as a bonus superstar.

BONUS ADDITION - Uncle Howdy is coming to WWE 2K23

This latest DLC pack will finally bring Wyatt back to the WWE 2K23 roster following his absence at launch.

We weren't sure which personas would be featuring for the former eater of worlds, but we can now confirm that his Uncle Howdy gimmick will definitely be arriving as a special bonus feature.

DLC Price

Each DLC pack is available for $9.99, with a Season Pass, which gives you access to all DLC, available for $39.99.

MASTER OF DISGUISE - Bray Wyatt is coming to WWE 2K23

For those with the Season Pass, the pack will automatically download, although you will need to restart your game in order for these new Superstars to appear on your roster.

Other Confirmed DLC Packs

As mentioned above, the fun doesn't stop with the Steiner Row pack, with WWE 2K23 introducing DLC Superstars throughout the game's cycle.

The other confirmed packs are as followed:

Pretty Sweet Pack - May 17 Release Date

Race to NXT Pack - June 14 Release Date

Bad News Pack - August 16 Release Date

Stars like Gallows and Anderson and Wade Barret are all set to be available in these packs.

Click here to find out the confirmed list of names available in the new DLC packs.

WWE 2K23 Roster

Loading...

The full WWE 2K23 roster is massive and features every major star in the WWE Universe. Current Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns tops the ratings at 99 OVR.

NEW ARRIVALS - Cody Rhodes is officially confirmed for the WWE 2K23 Roster

Becky Lynch leads the women with a 96 OVR despite not currently holding either major singles title in the division.

Along with every current superstar, there are plenty of historic wrestlers that players can unlock. From icons like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan all the way to Big Boss Man and Doink The Clown, there are stars from every generation.