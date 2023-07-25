WWE 2K23 has impressed in many respects, with its impressive roster and huge gameplay improvements proving to be a smash hit with players.
The game's longevity is also turning heads, with new updates bringing major changes across the board.
Now, in the latest WWE 2K23 update, 2K have gone one step further and continued their crusade into the hearts of wrestling game enthusiasts.
With all that in mind, let's take a look at the changes that have arrived in WWE 2K23 update 1.13.
WWE 2K23 update 1.13
The latest update for WWE 2K23 is a big one. Not just in size, but also in the exciting new elements it's bringing to the game.
With the ever-changing landscape of WWE throwing spanners into the best-laid plans of 2K Games, the developer is often forced to react and they have done exactly that.
Bringing a new theme to the game and making some much-needed alterations, update 1.13 may just be WWE 2K23's most popular to date.
GENERAL
- Polish updates for multiple WWE Superstars
- Various stability improvements
- Added support for Revel with Wyatt DLC pack
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed reported concerns related to the Mandible Claw 2 move
- Addressed reported concerns related to the tag team finisher not displaying
- Addressed reported concerns of rendering issues that would arise after getting pinned while using the rapid pin mini-game
- Addressed reported concerns related to title belts missing during certain entrances.
- Addressed reported concerns related to adjusting controller assignments during elimination match types
ONLINE
- Online stability improvements
- Community Creations stability improvements
CREATE
- Addressed reported concerns related to display problems for the RAW Women's title when custom side plates were used.
UNIVERSE
- Improved Overall Stability
MyGM
- AI players tougher on ‘Hard’ difficulty level (requires new save for full effect)
AUDIO
- Added Sami Zayn’s “Worlds Apart” theme song to Create An Entrance
MyFACTION
- Patch 1.14 to follow and include additional card assets
Revel with Wyatt DLC
The Revel with Wyatt pack arrived in WWE 2K23 on Wednesday, July 19, bringing a host of new and exciting stars to the roster.
Arriving in this pack:
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Sarah Logan
- Joe Gacy
- Blaire Davenport
2K has also confirmed that Bray Wyatt persona Uncle Howdy has been added to the pack as a bonus superstar.
This latest DLC pack finally brings Wyatt back to the WWE 2K23 roster following his absence at launch.
