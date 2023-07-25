WWE 2K23 has impressed in many respects, with its impressive roster and huge gameplay improvements proving to be a smash hit with players.

The game's longevity is also turning heads, with new updates bringing major changes across the board.

Now, in the latest WWE 2K23 update, 2K have gone one step further and continued their crusade into the hearts of wrestling game enthusiasts.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the changes that have arrived in WWE 2K23 update 1.13.

WWE 2K23 update 1.13

The latest update for WWE 2K23 is a big one. Not just in size, but also in the exciting new elements it's bringing to the game.

FRESHEN IT UP - Important changes have been made in this latest WWE 2K23 update

With the ever-changing landscape of WWE throwing spanners into the best-laid plans of 2K Games, the developer is often forced to react and they have done exactly that.

Bringing a new theme to the game and making some much-needed alterations, update 1.13 may just be WWE 2K23's most popular to date.

GENERAL

Polish updates for multiple WWE Superstars

Various stability improvements

Added support for Revel with Wyatt DLC pack

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns related to the Mandible Claw 2 move

Addressed reported concerns related to the tag team finisher not displaying

Addressed reported concerns of rendering issues that would arise after getting pinned while using the rapid pin mini-game

Addressed reported concerns related to title belts missing during certain entrances.

Addressed reported concerns related to adjusting controller assignments during elimination match types

ONLINE

Online stability improvements

Community Creations stability improvements

CREATE

Addressed reported concerns related to display problems for the RAW Women's title when custom side plates were used.

UNIVERSE

Improved Overall Stability

MyGM

AI players tougher on ‘Hard’ difficulty level (requires new save for full effect)

AUDIO

Added Sami Zayn’s “Worlds Apart” theme song to Create An Entrance

MyFACTION

Patch 1.14 to follow and include additional card assets

Revel with Wyatt DLC

The Revel with Wyatt pack arrived in WWE 2K23 on Wednesday, July 19, bringing a host of new and exciting stars to the roster.

Arriving in this pack:

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Sarah Logan

Joe Gacy

Blaire Davenport

2K has also confirmed that Bray Wyatt persona Uncle Howdy has been added to the pack as a bonus superstar.

BONUS ADDITION - Uncle Howdy is coming to WWE 2K23

This latest DLC pack finally brings Wyatt back to the WWE 2K23 roster following his absence at launch.