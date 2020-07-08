BREAKING* WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date, Cover & Price REVEALED

The countdown to the arcade game is on, here’s when you can get playing the 2K release.

With no WWE 2K21 arriving this year, it will be interesting to see how things go with WWE 2K Battlegrounds – given the difficulties had with 2K20.

Things are beginning to ramp up with the arcade game, with 2K revealing a load of details for the game!

WWE 2K Battleground releases on Friday, 18 September!

Trailer

Platforms

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Price

WWE 2K Battlegrounds costs $39.99 / £34.99 on all platforms.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition costs $49.99 / £44.99 and is available on all platforms.

It includes:

Base game

Digital Deluxe Bonus Pack – Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar.

Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar. Edge Totally Awesome Pre-Order Pack – WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Currency Pack – Includes 1100 Golden Bucks, used to unlock additional Superstars and vanity items

Pre-order

You can pre-order on all platforms here.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Cover

The cover includes all of your favourites WWE superstars!

Stone Cold Steve Austom amd The Rock front up the cover, but The Undertaker, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Andre The Giant, Romain Reigns, John Cena and Asuka all appear.

