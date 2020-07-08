[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
WWE 2K

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster: Rollins, Reigns, Undertaker & more

With more details of the game emerging, here’s every superstar that has been revealed so far.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 8, 2020
 

wwe 2k battlegrounds roster

A big reveal on WWE 2K Battlegrounds gives us a chance to take a look at all the superstars on the new game!

Confirmed Roster

  • Andre The Giant
  • Asuka
  • Becky Lynch
  • Big Show
  • Braun Strowman
wwe 2k big show min
CHOKESLAM – It looks like you’ll have plenty of fun with Big Show!
  • “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Edge (available as a pre-order bonus)
wwe 2k battlegrounds edge pre order min
R-RATED – Pre-order either edition of the game and get Edge
  • John Cena
  • Kalisto
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Mankind
  • Nikki Bella
www 2k battelgrounds cena
YOU CAN’T SEE ME – John Cena will be one of the stars on Battlegrounds
  • Randy Orton
  • The Rock
  • Roman Reigns
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Samoa Joe
wwe 2k battlegrounds rock
GET READY TO ROCK – Dwanye Johnson is coming to Battlegrounds!
  • Sasha Banks
  • Sgt. Slaughter
  • Shawn Michaels
  • “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
  • The Undertaker
  • Yokozuma

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

