WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster: Rollins, Reigns, Undertaker & more

With more details of the game emerging, here’s every superstar that has been revealed so far.

A big reveal on WWE 2K Battlegrounds gives us a chance to take a look at all the superstars on the new game!

Confirmed Roster

Andre The Giant

Asuka

Becky Lynch

Big Show

Braun Strowman

CHOKESLAM – It looks like you’ll have plenty of fun with Big Show!

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Drew McIntyre

Edge (available as a pre-order bonus)

R-RATED – Pre-order either edition of the game and get Edge

John Cena

Kalisto

Kofi Kingston

Mankind

Nikki Bella

YOU CAN’T SEE ME – John Cena will be one of the stars on Battlegrounds

Randy Orton

The Rock

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Samoa Joe

GET READY TO ROCK – Dwanye Johnson is coming to Battlegrounds!

Sasha Banks

Sgt. Slaughter

Shawn Michaels

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

The Undertaker

Yokozuma

