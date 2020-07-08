WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster: Rollins, Reigns, Undertaker & more
With more details of the game emerging, here’s every superstar that has been revealed so far.
A big reveal on WWE 2K Battlegrounds gives us a chance to take a look at all the superstars on the new game!
Confirmed Roster
- Andre The Giant
- Asuka
- Becky Lynch
- Big Show
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Charlotte Flair
- Daniel Bryan
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge (available as a pre-order bonus)
- John Cena
- Kalisto
- Kofi Kingston
- Mankind
- Nikki Bella
- Randy Orton
- The Rock
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Samoa Joe
- Sasha Banks
- Sgt. Slaughter
- Shawn Michaels
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- The Undertaker
- Yokozuma