WWE 2K23: Universe Mode reaches MAJOR milestone

WWE 2K23 has proven to be a real smash hit and now some of the game's major modes are smashing through records.

Whilst it may not be the flashiest of modes, Universe Mode has proven to be WWE 2K23's dark horse, with 2K championing a recent milestone.

It may not be as in-depth or polished as Cena's showcase mode, but this latest milestone should prove that Universe Mode still needs all the love.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest major milestone to be reached in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 Universe Mode milestone

WWE 2K23 has been a major success for 2K Games, with players and critics alike praising the game for its major steps forward.

Across the board, huge improvements have been made that will, without a doubt, lay the groundwork for many future instalments.

The feat is even more impressive when you consider that, only 2 years ago, the WWE 2K franchise looked dead in the water.

MAJOR MILESTONE - Universe Mode is proving to be a super popular among players

Now, as announced by 2K Games, 4,928,367 have been booked on Universe Mode alone, proving the popularity of the game is through the roof.

Not only does this statistic showcase that many people are still playing WWE 2K23, it also shows that many people are loving what Universe Mode has to offer.

As seen in games like FIFA and NBA, it can be easy for developers to overlook their offline modes, but stats are showing that people, whilst still enjoying online play, are turning a lot to a single-player experience.

2K23's Universe Mode is a shining example of how to do things right in a career mode offering, with endless customisation options allowing things to constantly feel fresh and exciting.

ENDLESS OPTIONS - People are loving WWE 2K23 Universe Mode

Whilst MyGM is yet to hit the sweet spot, 2K should know that they have a good thing going when it comes to their Universe Mode offering.

Hopefully, heading into future instalments, these kinds of numbers will help guide 2K in the right direction, as they look to truly cement themselves at the top of the wrestling game.

WWE 2K23 Universe Mode

Universe Mode has been a mainstay in WWE gaming for some time, with the mode initially acting as a more hands-on version of GM mode.

GM Mode returned in WWE 2K22 and some fans had been worrying that its return would mean the removal of Universe Mode.

FACING OFF - Universe Mode gives you full control over your WWE shows

Thankfully, that isn't the case, and Universe Mode will once again return in WWE 2K23.

The mode features a host of new and exciting additions, with many considering it to be the best version yet.

