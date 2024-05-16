Wuthering Waves Reveal Livestream Countdown, Codes, How to Watch, and More

The highly anticipated open-world ARPG, Wuthering Waves, is hosting a reveal livestream ahead of its official launch on May 22, 2024! This stream will most likely dive into what awaits players in the first version update, including details on upcoming banners, pre-registration milestone rewards, exciting new content and features, and more.

Following the second closed beta test, which brought sweeping changes like a reworked storyline and character design tweaks, Kuro Games took stock of player feedback and promised further adjustments. Now, with the Wuthering Waves reveal livestream, we'll finally get a glimpse of the finished product!

Wuthering Waves Reveal Livestream Countdown

According to details shared on the official Wuthering Waves X page, the reveal livestream will be broadcast on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT | 2:30 pm BST | 9:30 am EDT.

Here’s a countdown to the much-anticipated Wuthering Waves reveal livestream:

Where Can I Watch the Wuthering Waves Reveal Livestream?

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream will be broadcast on the official Wuthering Waves Twitch and YouTube channels.

Don't worry if you can't tune in live! The VOD will be available on both platforms after the stream ends.

Credit: Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves Reveal Livestream Codes

There is a possibility that in-game reward codes will be shared during the livestream! However, given that we've already set to receive hefty rewards for hitting every pre-registration milestone, this remains uncertain. Rest assured, we'll update this section with any codes that come up!

In the meantime, be sure to participate in the pre-launch Echo Summon event to secure a powerful Echo upon launch.

What to Expect from the Wuthering Waves Reveal Livestream

The reveal livestream is set to shine a light on all the content and features that have made it to Wuthering Waves’ global version, unearthing a treasure trove of content not seen in the second closed beta test!

We can expect details about new bosses, locations, and story quests for Resonators who missed out in the CBT2, along with new character trailers and gameplay footage. The long-awaited Battle Pass, called Pioneer Podcast, will also finally be revealed.

Remember the arduous grind for Echoes that plagued CBT2 testers? In the post-CBT2 broadcast, the developers acknowledged this issue and pledged to streamline the Echo-farming process. Expect more details on this during the reveal livestream!

The developers have also teased improvements to sound effects, character animations when interacting with one another, and minor storyline tweaks for a more cohesive narrative.

For those eager to see what's brewing just beyond launch, the stream will most likely offer a sneak peek into the first official patch update, Version 1.0, so get ready for juicy details on the first limited-time character banners and more!

The reveal livestream boasts a star-studded guest list, featuring renowned names like Havian, Rexlent, Matthew Stewart, Zekia Aru.Rinh, and Rebecca Yeo.

Credit: Kuro Games

That's everything we know so far about the Wuthering Waves reveal livestream! Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? Check out our Wuthering Waves hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more. Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Astrite savings for your future party members with our Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.