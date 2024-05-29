Valorant Patch 8.10 Brings Major Updates to Basic Training

The Valorant 8.10 patch notes have arrived, and amidst the flurry of changes introduced with the arrival of Episode 8 Act 3, this patch focuses on new players, streamlining the Basic Training Event for a smoother transition into the Ranked scene.

Valorant’s training has long been considered bare-bones, and the revamped Basic Training Event promises to be a great onboarding initiative. It functions similarly to other in-game events, offering clear goals and milestones to guide new players. Patch 8.10 also includes welcome bug fixes for Cypher's Spycam and Clove's Pick-Me-Up

Valorant 8.10 Patch Notes

Progression Updates

Basic Training Event

We are releasing an update to our Welcome Contract for new players! The new structure includes clearer missions and milestones to help you navigate the NewPlayer Experience with a bit more guidance before your Ranked climb.

The Basic Training Event will appear similar to other Events, allowing you to view your progress, understand your goals at each milestone, and complete them to earn rewards to jumpstart your VALORANT experience.

If you have previously completed the Welcome Contract, you will not see theBasicTraining Event (don’t worry, you have already earned all the same rewards!).

If you are partially complete with the Welcome Contract, your previously earned rewards will be reflected in the Basic Training Event when it comes online, and you will be able to proceed through Basic Training, earning XP toward your Battlepass.

Bug Fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue where shots fired immediately after exiting Cypher’s Spycam (E)would bypass the weapon’s raise animation and not deal damage. The weapon raise animation is now played for its full duration.

Fixed issues where the timer for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) could be restarted which would allow Clove to have more time than intended to activate the ability.

That’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s Patch 8.10!

Credit: Riot Games

While this patch is light on gameplay changes, the latest dev update confirms that Patch 8.11 will significantly shift the meta. Alongside map rotation changes (Haven's coming back!), the team is preparing major balance adjustments. Following the sweeping Controller updates earlier in the Act, the focus now shifts to Duelists, mainly due to a concerning lack of pick variety. Raze's over-dominance will be addressed with nerfs to her satchel mobility. Iso (Shield Paradigm), Neon (Slide), and Reyna may receive buffs.

